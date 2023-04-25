Mental health intensive care unit at Craigavon Area Hospital described as ‘lost ward’ in report

Expert review carried out in 2019 put problems at Craigavon Area Hospital facility down to management and staffing issues

The Rosebrook ward is contained within the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital

A unit treating some of the most severely unwell mental health patients was described as a “lost ward” in a high-level review.

A member of staff at Rosebrook psychiatric intensive care unit at Craigavon Area Hospital told a review panel it was because some patients had been there for more than 12 months.

They further explained the situation was down to the fact it did “not have sufficient management attention”.

The review of mental health inpatient services in the Southern Trust also described nursing shortages as “crises”.

The report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “The recruitment and retention of staff on the inpatient unit is well recognised as a considerable problem by staff at all levels in the trust.

“There have been crises in staff levels. For example, community and other staff have had to be called upon to fill gaps in service at critical times.

“The review team recognises that there has been a great deal of work done to address this problem but they also recognise that at times ensuring safe staffing levels has dominated the managerial agenda.

“Staff are aware that the appropriate skills levels and mix, multidisciplinary working and reflective practice have come second.”

The review, carried out in April 2019, also revealed the staff turnover rate during the previous year was between 10% and 22%, while the trust sickness rate target was 5.3%.

A range of reasons were provided for recruitment and retention issues, including the fact some nursing staff had left to work over the border, where wages were higher.

Others had left to work in the community, as staff believed it presented career opportunities, more family friendly hours and a better work/life balance.

Meanwhile, some staff reported being “undervalued and unsupported”, with some allegations of feeling bullied.

The review panel was told the system used for patient notes was “very time-consuming” and that a nursing admission “can take up to four hours to complete”.

The report explained: “This can have a major impact on the quality of care being delivered to patients on the wards.”

An expert review examined mental health inpatient services within the Southern Trust

It emerged some employees were unable to attend training due to staff shortages, while agency workers were relied upon to ensure safe staffing levels.

It added: “The use of agency nurses seems to cause tension at times with permanent staff as the role and function of agency nurses is not always clear and they do not undertake all duties.

“Nonetheless, they are paid significantly more for each shift than the permanent staff.”

A system was put in place to try and improve morale and retention, however the report said: “This was cited by a great number of staff as the source of discontent among nursing staff.”

Despite this “the system was imposed, concerns were ignored”, before it was eventually “abandoned”.

However, by the time the system ended, 38 staff had left the inpatient service.

The review panel also heard concerns about the role of peer support workers (staff with lived experience of mental ill health).

When they were introduced, Bryce McMurray, director of mental health, said: “The Southern Trust is committed to supporting people with mental health conditions and the people who care for them.

“I would like to welcome the new team to the Southern Trust and wish them every success on their new adventure.”

However, the panel was told only two of five remained in post, and the trust had halted further recruitment.

These workers told the panel they received “little or no support”.

The report added: “For some this has been a tick box exercise, the organisation taking credit externally for introducing peer support workers, but in reality, doing so without having thought it through.”

The review was carried out following a series of critical inspections by the RQIA after concerns were raised about staff shortages and overcrowding.

The RQIA was told on some occasions patients had to sleep in lounge areas and even in a seclusion room.

The Southern Trust said a range of measures have been put in place to improve the quality and safety of care in recent years.

It added: “Like all other trusts in Northern Ireland, demand for mental health services has risen significantly in recent years and the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly increased bed pressures in our inpatient mental health facilities.

“The Southern Trust is committed to providing safe, high quality care with compassion to all our patients.”