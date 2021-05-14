Mental health of young people is a major concern, Stormont told

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma calls for an overarching policy across all departments

The Commissioner for Children and Young People has warned there is a real danger of losing sight of what needs to be done to address the mental health issues experienced by young people unless there’s a overarching policy across all government departments.

Addressing Stormont’s Health Committee, Koulla Yiasouma said she has increasing concerns there have been too many different approaches.

“Over £31m has been spent recently on children’s mental health and wellbeing across 93 services. If we’re serious about outcomes we need to be serious about what those outcomes look like,” she said.

“In this last week we’ve had a number of announcements about additional monies for those services, particularly over the summer, which is fantastic.

"But I’m really worried now that we have councils, the voluntary and community sector, youth services and the EA, and our schools all doing separate things. Where is the overarching mechanism?

“In Northern Ireland we’re really good at action plans and strategies. But that is less than 10% of the work. 90% is actually getting the job done.”

The Commissioner also told MLAs she was ‘shocked” at the impact of school exams and tests was having on pupils returning after closures.

“I hold my hands up and say I was not prepared for the level of testing,” she said.

“This all happened so quickly and I fear the levels of stress will mean a lot of appeals when final grades are issued.”

Also briefing the committee, Robin Swann told members that people in a mental health crisis are sleeping on chairs and sofas in hospital while waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. The Health Minister made the shocking statement as he outlined the multi-million pound funding gap facing mental health services, with no money identified to fund his draft mental health strategy.

And he issued a stark warning that the situation is likely to deteriorate further while warning he will be “limited” in what he can achieve without “sustained, recurrent funding”.

“Mental health services were under considerable pressure before the pandemic, and they are now experiencing unprecedented challenges,” he said.

“It is highly likely that these pressures will continue. Indeed, evidence from other countries indicates that we are only at the beginning of this surge.

“Trusts operate consistently above 100% bed occupancy levels in mental health inpatient units, and those patients who are admitted are often much more seriously ill than would usually be expected.

“People who need to be admitted to hospital, people who are in crisis, who are seriously ill, are being asked to sleep in armchairs and on sofas in hospital.”

According to the most recent Health & Social Care Board figures, at the end of January this year, 374 patients were waiting longer than nine weeks for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) compared to 242 at the end of December — a rise of 132 children.

And a mental health support charity, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, said parents have told them some children are waiting 18 months for a CAMHS appointment, while one health trust is only offering appointments to children who are suicidal.