Miss Northern Ireland brewing up support to raise funds for NI Hospice’s Big Coffee Breaks campaign

Beauty queen Kaitlyn Clarke backing Big Coffee Break fundraiser to help local charity

Miss Northern Ireland has said becoming an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Hospice was a “massive draw” for her to enter the competition.

Kaitlyn Clarke was speaking at the launch of NI Hospice’s Big Coffee Breaks campaign.

“This was one of the reasons why I wanted to take part. I think that the platform I have ties up really nicely with the hospice’s platform in spreading awareness,” she said.

After being crowned Miss Northern Ireland, Kaitlyn linked up with the NI Hospice, a charity that is particularly close to her heart.

“I think I have a lovely chance to say important things about important issues, and I think what the hospice is doing for people, whether that’s end of life care or looking after families, is an extremely important issue,” she said. “At the end of the day there is no reason not to support this charity and everything they are doing for the people that need it most.”

This year, the hospice is celebrating 40 years of providing palliative care services for local babies, children, adults and their families, and Kaitlyn hopes to encourage as many people in Northern Ireland as possible to help raise funds.

“It’s a lovely way to do it. In Northern Ireland we all love a good cuppa, so it’s one of the best ways to gather people together, get them talking and hopefully raise a lot of funds,” Kaitlyn said.

Give My Head Peace actress Olivia Nash is vice-president of the hospice and said it is vital that the charity raises more funds.

“At the moment, with the financial situation, it is vital that we gather together and make this coffee break a great success because, believe me, like all charities at the minute, we need every penny we can get,” she said.

She is proud of the hospice’s ability to offer patients “happiness and peace”.

“There is no isolation, families are free to come in, everyone is welcome, it’s a lovely, lovely, peaceful, beautiful place,” Olivia added.

Trevor McCartney, NI Hospice’s Director of Corporate Services, said the charity needs £20m to run its services.

“The type of people we are now dealing with are now younger — 45% of our patients are now under the age of 65,” he said.

“The demand for services is ever increasing. Our challenge is the funding for those services is ever decreasing. This fundraising is what makes the difference.”

Former Miss Northern Ireland Meagan Green hopes the public will be inspired to host their own Big Coffee Breaks to help raise funds. “Everybody can host their own little Big Coffee Break and it makes a massive difference,” she said.

And she admires the work that the NI Hospice does for those in need of help. “I think everybody knows somebody that has needed or required services from the NI Hospice, whether it’s the children’s hospice or the adult hospice,” she said.

“It’s lovely to give back and hopefully we don’t need it ourselves, but everybody seems to know somebody that has had an experience with the hospice or has required their facilities.”

NI Hospice wants to make it as easy as possible for members of the public to host their own coffee break with family, friends or work colleagues at any time during September.

Once you’ve signed up, the hospice will send out a special Big Coffee Break event pack with everything you need, including posters, fun and easy competitions to play with your guests, a moneybox, and even a free supply of Hospice blend coffee to get you started.