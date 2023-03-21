MLAs accuse health trust of ‘exacerbating’ service collapse over emergency surgery suspension

The cross-party group of MLAs have hit out at the Western Trust’s handling of the situation.

Consultation has been launched after emergency general surgery was temporarily suspended at the SWAH.

The actions of a Northern Ireland health trust have “exacerbated service collapse”, a cross-party group of local MLAs has said.

Sinn Féin, SDLP, DUP and UUP representatives have officially written to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to raise concerns around the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) is currently consulting on shifting emergency surgery services to Altnagelvin, a move already carried out on a temporary basis in December 2022.

The letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, is signed by MLAs Jemma Dolan (Sinn Féin), Tom Elliott (UUP), Deborah Erskine (DUP) and Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) and is critical of the Trust’s approach to the move.

“What is currently happening at SWAH however is not at all an example of service transformation – rather it is a service collapse that unfortunately we believe has been exacerbated by the actions, or rather inaction at times, from the Western Trust,” they said.

“As elected representatives, we are all in collective agreement that aspects of our local health and social care system are in dire need of reform in order to provide safe and sustainable care to patients.

“Whilst we have each sought to be measured in our public commentary on the matter, we are becoming increasingly concerned with the often mixed messaging coming from the Western Trust and the increasing prospect of other significant clinical consequences at the hospital.”

The Western Trust said they had been open with the public since announcing the ‘unplanned change’ on November 18.

"The Western Trust has faced challenges recruiting general surgeons to cover the emergency general surgical rota and this unplanned change was necessary to protect the health and safety of patients in the area who require access to Emergency General Surgery. This consultation remains ongoing,” said a spokesperson.

"The Trust have also carried out a comprehensive engagement programme with Public Representatives, Council, MLAs and MPs on this matter since the announcement.

"This has been in addition to initiating an ‘All Party Group for SWAH’ which has MLA representation from the five main parties in the Western Trust area and there have been two meetings to date with the group since February 2023.

"Any concerns raised by MLAs at the meetings have been discussed in detail and the Trust continues to engage on any issues arising on an ongoing basis at these meetings.”

The letter also criticises Department of Health (DoH) and asked Mr Heaton-Harris to organise a meeting to discuss their concerns.

“We are also concerned by the level of oversight in which the Department of Health and the Strategic Planning and Performance Group within it are retaining over this important issue,” they said.

“In the absence of a Minister we currently are not in receipt of the assurances necessary in order to retain ongoing confidence in the current public consultation.

“We appreciate the competing demands on your time; however in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive we have been urged by several stakeholders locally to seek a meeting with you to bring the matter facing emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital to your attention.”

A DoH spokesperson said they had arranged to meet with the Trust and the MLAs.

“The Department is aware of the letter from the MLAs to the Secretary of State,” they said.

“It has proposed a meeting between the MLAs, the Western Trust and the Department to discuss the issues raised in the letter.”

It comes after campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) launched a five-point vision for health provision in the area that includes the founding of a new ‘South Western’ health trust.

Over 10,000 letters of support have been signed for the plan, which also demands the restoration of urgent and emergency surgical services at SWAH with DoH assistance on rotas.

New initiatives to “ensure a settled workforce” are included in the five points, as well as the introduction of new surgical specialties and the relaunch of all five theatres “to provide emergency and elective care for local and regional needs including cross border”.

"We have been once again overwhelmed by the community, we live in,” said an SOAS spokesperson.

"We did our press release on Thursday and on Friday we began rolling out the opportunity to sign our five point plan. We have been so motivated by the thousands of people coming to us asking: is this the page that we sign?’

"Another batch of 10,000 is being printed today we held two hours of open opportunities to sign on Monday night.

"It is an ongoing effort to update our social media on which businesses in the area are also enabling people to sign the five-point plan in their premises.

"It is also an opportunity for SWAH staff members and patients who have been affected by this collapse of service to agree with the statement that this must stop.

"There will be a presentation of every signature en masse to those with the power to reinstate equal access to urgent and emergency services in the right place at the right time for our population.

"This will be the collective voice of our community.”