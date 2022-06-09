MLAs demand answers for patients at centre of Dr Watt neurology recall

Stormont MLAs have said that thousands of patients affected by a neurology scandal in the Belfast Health Trust must get access to the truth.

After concerns about the work of the Belfast-based neurologist Dr Michael Watt, a review found that almost a fifth of patients who had a recall appointment had an “insecure diagnosis”.

Dr Watt has been at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest ever recall of patients, after questions emerged about his clinical work in 2018.

Over 4,000 of his former patients had to have a recall appointment to confirm their diagnosis.

The Health Minister Robin Swann set out the details of a review of a third cohort of patients.

This marked the conclusion of a final recall of patients who had been under Dr Watt’s care.

Mr Swann stated that 768 patients had been included in the third cohort, with 602 invited for recall appointments and 495 doing so.

A total of 380 were found to have a secure diagnosis, with 87 not secure and 28 with the diagnosis being uncertain.

Looking at the entire recall of 5,448 patients, with 4,179 attending appointments, Mr Swann said an average of 19% of patients across the three cohorts had a diagnosis that was not secure.

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MLA, Caral Ni Chuilin, said it was now vital for patients to get the truth of what happened.

“Last year, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal approved Dr Michael Watt's application for voluntary erasure which meant that that Michael Watt could not be compelled to answer questions at the public inquiry into the Neurology Scandal or in relation to how he treated patients,” she said.

.“These are patients who have suffered grievous trauma as a result of misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

“It is unacceptable that they are still waiting for truth and accountability.”

The SDLPs South Down MLA, Colin McGrath, called it “deeply concerning” that one in five patients were given an insecure diagnosis.

“I can only imagine how worrying this was for them and their families and the impact it has had on their lives,” he said.

“It’s imperative that following the end of this recall process we learn important lessons and ensure that nothing like this is ever allowed to happen again. Checks and balances must be put in place to ensure that patients receive the best healthcare possible and that the work of medical professionals is regularly reviewed and they receive the help and support they need to perform to the best of their ability.”

As part of a written statement to the Assembly, Mr Swann said that although the reports were “statistical” in nature, it was important to remember the families they represented who had endured “exceptionally difficult and frustrating circumstances”.

He called the latest report “a significant milestone” but acknowledged this did not offset the stress and anxiety felt by many families.

“With this in mind, I do hope that the completion of the neurology recall provides assurance that no further recall is required,” he said.

Mr Swann also said that work has been undertaken by his department to find a way forward on a compensation scheme for patients.

“It is only fair that each case is considered on its own merit and that claims are progressed as quickly as possible to provide claimants with compensation, in all appropriate cases.

“A streamlined pathway has been developed to deliver this. This includes the potential to instruct a joint expert to provide a joint medical report at no expense to eligible claimants.”

Mr Swann had said that a dedicated neurology recall legal team is now in place with the aim of progressing claims at pace.

A number of other inquiries have also been taking place into Dr Watt’s work, who formerly worked at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

In 2021, he had been allowed to voluntarily leave the medical register before a General Medical Council hearing could be carried out.

This means he is no longer allowed to practise medicine in the UK.