MLAs warned of plans to plug health funding gap

Scheme to cut waiting lists may be hit as £300m shortfall looms

Schemes to cut waiting lists could be scaled back as part of efforts to plug a minimum £300m black hole in Stormont’s under-pressure health service over the coming year, MLAs have been warned.

The £300m shortfall is dependent on the Department of Health receiving the most generous budget settlement of those currently being proposed for the coming financial year, the main Stormont parties were told.

Health officials considering how to bridge the funding gap have outlined a range of short-term potential actions, including halting initiatives to tackle spiralling waiting lists; reducing nursing and residential care placements; reducing use of services provided by the community and voluntary sector; restricting domiciliary care packages; and closing some community facilities.

Medium-term options outlined to generate income include the introduction of prescription charges and charging for domiciliary care.

The department is actually facing a £550m funding gap under the best-case scenario for 2023/24, but health officials have identified £250m worth of internal efficiencies and savings for the coming year.

Efficiencies proposed include scaling back waiting list reduction initiatives for certain specialisms; restricting capacity on some demand-led services; and cutting back use of agency and locum staff.

The stark budgetary picture facing the local health service was outlined to representatives of the main Stormont parties at a briefing organised by Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May on Wednesday.

A presentation shown to MLAs stated: “In the absence of significant additional funding the HSC will be required to make high impact cuts that will be counter strategic to long term service sustainability”.

Responsibility for setting the 2023/34 Stormont budget rests with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in the ongoing absence of a devolved executive.

The Northern Ireland Office has been working with Department of Finance officials on how Stormont’s block grant from the Treasury could potentially be allocated among the departments.

MLAs were told that the best-case scenario proposed for the Department of Health was an allocation on par with the £7.31bn it received in the current financial year.

The department has estimated that it will require £7.86bn to deliver services in the coming year, when inflation around pay and operating costs are factored in along with continued increasing demand for treatment.

The parties were told that even with the best-case scenario allocation health spending in Northern Ireland would still fall further behind the level in England.

The flat cash scenario could only be delivered if other Stormont departments absorb “significant” cuts to their allocations, the parties were told at the briefing in Belfast.

“As health currently takes c50% of the funding it is hard to provide protection without significant impacts on other departments,” the presentation stated.

SDLP Health Spokesperson Colin McGrath has said he is alarmed at the dire financial situation facing the health service.

He was speaking after attending a Department of Health briefing on Wednesday where significant financial challenges facing the department were outlined.

Measures under consideration to raise funds include continuing to charge for car parking at hospitals and charging for domiciliary care packages.

South Down MLA Mr McGrath said: “Following today’s briefing it is clear that the financial situation facing our health service in both the short and medium-term is stark and that the department is being faced with some very difficult decisions to raise funds and keep services operational for patients.

“In the coming years we are facing a shortfall in the hundreds of millions and that will have a serious impact that will be keenly felt in communities right across the North.

“Our health service is already in a desperate state, staff are under relentless pressure, working long hours in difficult conditions and patients are languishing on waiting lists for important treatments for months and years and lying on trolleys in overcrowded corridors as they wait for a bed. I cannot imagine how much worse the situation is going to get with further cuts necessary to meet budgetary pressures.

“Options being considered include continued car parking charges and charging for domiciliary care packages and this will hit people in the pocket at a time when they can least afford it. The cost of living emergency is already pushing vulnerable people to their limit and these measures will only raise in the region of millions of pounds, with a disproportionate impact on people affected by this cost.

“The answers to the problems within our health service have been clear for some time. We need strategic change that can only be delivered with an Executive, Assembly and Health Minister in place.

"Addressing these problems will require difficult decisions and the SDLP is ready to support the transformation necessary to save our health service.

"We cannot continue the way things are and the information coming from the department today will worry health staff, patients and the public about the situation that will unfold within our health service unless drastic action is taken.”