Monkeypox in Northern Ireland: Race to identify symptoms is crucial to wiping out virus, says virologist

An expert from Queen’s University Belfast says the virus could be short lived if people know the signs.

Awareness of monkeypox symptoms is the key to wiping out the virus in Northern Ireland, according to a Queen’s University expert.

The warning comes after the first case was confirmed by the Public Health Agency on Thursday.

It’s understood the patient is being treated in hospital however further details cannot be revealed for confidentiality reasons.

Virologist Dr Connor Bamford says the outbreak was to be expected due to rising cases elsewhere in the UK and around the world.

“The priority now is finding out if there are any more cases here,” he said. “We need to raise awareness and make sure people know the symptoms.

“They are mainly flu-like and cause swelling of the lymph nodes.

“It can also cause a rash to break out on the skin – including on genitals.”

The academic warned that whilst the disease is relatively mild and harder to spread compared to coronavirus, it must be taken seriously.

“It doesn’t spread in the same way,” Dr Bamford explained. “This virus requires skin-to-skin contact for most people.

“So if we avoid getting close to people – and anyone who has symptoms comes forward and identifies themselves – this will sort itself out within a few weeks.”

Dr Bamford says for now, all efforts must be focused on finding all other cases to contain the spread.

“That will likely be among small groups,” he said.

The Public Health Agency says it has been expecting an outbreak of the “self-limiting illness” from which most people recover within weeks.

“The virus can be passed on through close person-to-person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox, such as clothes, bedding or utensils,” a spokesperson said.

The UK Health Security Agency has been highlighting the stages of monkeypox

The virus is associated with travel to West Africa and belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, however it is much less severe.

The PHA has already confirmed a local multidisciplinary incident management team (IMT) has been established to "ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population".

Dr Gillian Armstrong, head of health protection, said authorities have also been working closely with health trusts and GPs to raise awareness and set up testing arrangements and clinical pathways.

“Cases of monkeypox are rare as the virus does not spread easily between people; therefore the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low,” she added.

“Appropriate public health actions are being taken and the PHA is working with UKHSA to investigate any potential links with UK cases and we will contact any potential close contacts to provide health information and advice.”