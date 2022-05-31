Monkeypox: What are the symptoms and what should you do if you have any?

No known case has been diagnosed in the Republic but experts predict an infection is extremely likely. Stock image

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has issued a reminder to those who believe they may have contracted monkeypox to phone them before attending a healthcare centre.

It comes as the latest figures from the PHA put the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland at two.

They said the risk to the population here remains low but issued further advice to people around the symptoms of the infection.

Particular advice is also being given to gay and bisexual men in Northern Ireland, with the majority of the cases so far identified to date within this group.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis — a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients.

However, while smallpox was one of the most devastating diseases known to humanity and caused millions of deaths before it was eradicated in May 1980, monkeypox is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus and the name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958.

The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as bedding.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.

Monkeypox is usually associated with travel to Central or West Africa, but some of the cases that have been occurring outside these countries have had no travel link and it is now known it is spreading through community transmission in the UK.

What symptoms should you look out for?

According to the PHA, initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages – it can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab which later falls off.

The PHA are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

What should you do if you have those symptoms?

Anyone with symptoms is asked to phone first before they physically attend any healthcare facility in a bid to stop the spread of the condition.

Anyone, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, should phone their local GUM clinic or healthcare provider immediately if they have a rash with blisters and either have been in close contact with someone who has or might have monkeypox (even if they have not been tested yet) in the past 3 weeks, have been to west or central Africa in the past 3 weeks, or are a man who has sex with men.

The PHA advice is to stay at home and avoid close contact with other people until you’ve been told what to do.

What have PHA officials said?

Dr Jillian Johnston, Joint Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Following the detection of cases of monkeypox in other parts of the UK the PHA has been in regular contact with UKHSA regarding the situation and we established a local multidisciplinary incident management team (IMT) to ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population of Northern Ireland.

“The PHA has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease, and set up testing arrangements and clinical pathways.

“Cases of monkeypox are rare as the virus does not spread easily between people; therefore the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.

“Appropriate public health actions are being taken and the PHA is working with UKHSA to investigate any potential links with UK cases and we will contact any potential close contacts to provide health information and advice.”