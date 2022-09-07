More patients are being recalled in Dr Michael Watt neurology scandal

Another group of former patients of disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt are to be reviewed — three months after Robin Swann told MLAs that “no further recall was required”.

The health minister issued a written statement to his Assembly colleagues this morning in which he said the Belfast Trust had advised his officials “that a further 19 patients have been identified”.

He continued: “The trust is currently making arrangements for review appointments for these additional patients to take place as soon as possible.

“I am providing this statement today as a courtesy to members and to ensure the Assembly is kept fully up to date.”

The patients who are being recalled fall into cohort three of the recall.

Cohort three comprises of people who were under the care of Dr Watt between June 1996 and March 2012, who had returned to the care of their GP, had not subsequently been under the care of another consultant neurologist, and had been prescribed one or more specific medications between February and July 2020.

Cohort three further included those people who had been under the care of Dr Watt, who had not been seen in the previous cohorts and who were identified as falling into the category of ‘young stroke patients’.

Of the 495 cohort three patients reviewed, 87 had a diagnosis considered ‘not secure’ and for a further 28 people, there was ‘uncertainty’ over their previous diagnosis.

In a written statement issued by Mr Swann in June as he published the Cohort Three Activity and Outcomes Report, described it as “a significant milestone”.

He continued: “However, I appreciate that this does not offset the stress and anxiety caused to the patients and families affected.

“With this in mind, I do hope that the completion of the neurology recall provides assurance that no further recall is required.”

Meanwhile, the Belfast Trust website includes a frequently asked questions section on cohort three.

In response to the question, “will there be another recall?”, the website states: “No. The neurology recall is complete.

“We have now recalled and reviewed the patients who needed to be seen.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Belfast Trust said 19 former outpatients who should have had their medication reviewed in April 2021 have now been invited to attend an appointment.

These patients were not identified previously due to an error on the trust’s patient administration system.

Deputy chief executive Bernie Owens said: “We are very sorry these people have not been contacted before now, and I would stress that they are being contacted on a precautionary basis.

"Each of the 19 individuals have been invited to an appointment where their medication will be reviewed, and if needs be, corrected.”

David Galloway, director of MS Society NI, expressed disappointment at the latest development.

“The neurology recall has greatly damaged patients’ confidence in the health service and the Belfast Trust,” he said.

"It is very disappointing that only three months after giving an assurance that the recall was completed, the Minister has had to announce a further 19 patients are now being recalled due to an administrative error.

"I have been assured that the trust has completed an exercise to be certain that this error does not affect any other patient.

"However, patients are telling us that their confidence in the health system is at an all-time low.

"Recall patients still need both support and answers and are calling out for accountability. They want to know who will take responsibility and what consequences will they face.”

Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “It is disappointing that the cases of a further 19 neurology patients are being reviewed by the Belfast Trust in what is the fifth recall to date, in a scandal which has affected thousands of patients.

“The continuous drip feed of recalls has been very traumatic and very damaging for former patients of Michael Watt and the Belfast Trust.

“These former patients and their families are entitled to thorough and transparent investigation of this scandal which leaves no stone unturned in establishing the truth and providing whatever redress is necessary to patients.

“It is unacceptable that these former patients are still waiting for truth and accountability.”

On June 21, the Independent Neurology Inquiry issued an excoriating assessment of the role of the Belfast Trust, General Medical Council (GMC) and Ulster Independent Clinic (UIC) in the Dr Michael Watt neurology scandal.

The public inquiry said a “catalogue of missed opportunities” and numerous system failures led to the recall of more than 5,000 patients across Northern Ireland.

The inquiry was established to examine governance within the health service as serious concerns emerged over the clinical practice of the former Belfast Trust consultant neurologist leading to the recall of 5,448 patients — the biggest ever NHS patient recall.

Publishing the findings, chair of the inquiry, Brett Lockhart QC, said: “Were patients let down? The inquiry panel believes that they were.

“Were opportunities missed over a period of years to identify a problem with Dr Watt’s practice?

“Again, the answer is yes, and this report outlines in great detail those opportunities.

“Would earlier intervention have made a difference? The inquiry panel believes that it would have done.”

Mr Lockhart QC said the inquiry panel had identified 12 specific occasions between 2011 and 2016 where concerns were raised by a variety of people — including GPs, registrars, consultants outside the Belfast Trust, and a nurse — but it was only when an issue was finally brought to the medical director in November 2016, that action was taken.

He said had the “numerous concerns, complaints and circumstances” been properly investigated, they “would have uncovered a significant problem at a much earlier stage”.