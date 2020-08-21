More than 200 litigation cases brought against Belfast Trust over suspended neurologist Dr Michael Watt

A total of 231 litigation cases relating to the treatment suspended neurologist Dr Michael Watt provided to his patients have been laid against the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, it has been reported.

In 2018, almost 3,000 patients were recalled as part of a probe into the work of Dr Watt at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

A report into the recall, published in December 2019 by the Department of Health (DoH), found that more than 20% of these patients were misdiagnosed, while a further 329 patients were given "uncertain" diagnoses.

Dr Watt, who is employed by the Belfast Trust, remains suspended by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Findings from the second phase of the neurology recall were due to be published in June, however their release has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 231 ligation cases brought against the trust, none have yet been settled, the Detail has reported.

Lyndsay Eccleston, one of Dr Watt's former patients, said she felt to 231 figure "seems low".

“I haven’t gone forward with a case because of the difficulty that I’ve had in getting information, such as medical records, from the trust," she said.

“On top of that, I’ve been very ill. It is extremely difficult to take a case when you’re so sick.”

In February of this year, it was reported that the first compensation case relating to the treatment of Dr Watt had been paid out. It was settled outside of court without an admission of liability, however the individual who brought the case was a private patient of the neurologist and was not involved in the patient recall.

A compensation scheme to be set up for some of Dr Watt's former patients was announced by the DoH in May 2018, however this has not yet been signed off by Health Minister Robin Swann.

"The work to develop how a streamlined clinical negligence process would operate in practice has yet to be completed in light of the need to redeploy resources in response to Covid-19," a DoH spokesperson said.

"The details of the proposed approach will be submitted to the minister in due course."

The Belfast Trust has confirmed that the 231 litigation cases are not connected to the proposed compensation scheme.

Meanwhile, the GMC has said it believes it has "sufficient evidence" to progress its primary case relating to Dr Watt's care, which it has been investigating for more than two years.

Richard Pengelly, permanent secretary at the DoH, established the Independent Neurology Inquiry into neurology services at the Belfast Trust in May 2018, which is ongoing.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) previously raised concerns about Dr Watt's work and sent a report regarding it to the Belfast Trust, however this has not been made public. The RCP said the report was commissioned by the trust, who are therefore responsible for making it public, if they choose to.

A DoH spokesperson said it "would not be appropriate" to release the RCP report at this time as both the GMC investigation and the Independent Neurology Inquiry are ongoing.