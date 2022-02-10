More than 43,000 calls to Lifeline helpline in Northern Ireland last year, new figures reveal

There were more than 43,000 calls to a mental health helpline in Northern Ireland last year, according to new figures.

The Lifeline helpline – 0808 808 8000 – is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for anyone experiencing distress or despair.

Figures since 2016 show the number of calls have fluctuated. There were a total of 55,922 calls in 2016, compared to 42,147 in 2020 and 43,118 last year.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill, Stormont's mental health champion, said that, in the past two years, there has been a decline in wellbeing overall and an increase in anxiety and distress, worsened by the pandemic.

"The call numbers to Lifeline from 2020 to 2021 may reflect the increase in the numbers of people who were in crisis, but also reflects the push in messaging encouraging people to use this and other services when in need, and it is positive that those people have sought support rather than struggle alone," she said.

"However, the figures relating to Lifeline calls fluctuate from year to year, and in 2019 the number of calls was higher than in the pandemic year of 2020; therefore this rise may also reflect the general fluctuations in the annual numbers of calls.

"Lifeline is clearly providing support to huge numbers of people across Northern Ireland; and their interventions are vital to our suicide prevention efforts. It’s important that people reach out for support if they are feeling suicidal, I would urge anyone who is struggling to call Lifeline, and I thank them for the important work that they do."

The Department of Health said its Protect Life 2 strategy highlights that it is not only people with mental disorders who may feel suicidal, and suicidal behaviour indicates deep unhappiness, but not necessarily mental disorder.

"There are a wide range of reasons why someone may need to contact Lifeline when in distress or despair. Around £10m has been invested in suicide prevention this year by the department," the DoH said.

"This includes support for the multi-agency triage team, Towards Zero Suicide Programme, Lifeline and development of local area suicide prevention initiatives through the community and voluntary sector.

The DoH said the Health Minister has consistently made mental health one of his top priorities and the department's 10-year mental health strategy, published last June, is a long-term strategic plan to address the existing mental health pressures, to meet the increased needs created by the pandemic, and to put mental health on an even footing with physical health.

"The strategy introduces 35 actions to reform our mental health services to ensure that our population have access to the care and treatment they need when they need it. Addressing the current challenges through the actions in the Strategy is however dependent on the availability of significantly increased and sustained funding. The funding plan which accompanies the mental health strategy has identified an investment need of £1.2bn over the next 10 years to fully implement the strategy.”