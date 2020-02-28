Mother of tragic Darren Kelly weeps as she urges drug dealers to 'stop killing children'

The mother of a man who died from a lethal dose of tramadol has begged drug dealers to "stop killing people's children"

Giving evidence at an inquest sitting in Omagh Court into the death of her son Darren Kelly (28) from Enniskillen, Margaret Kelly urged people who take drugs to stop, saying "don't do that to yourself or to your family".

The court heard how Mr Kelly, who suffered from depression and anxiety, was addicted to drugs.

Mr Kelly died on August 13, 2018 from tramadol toxicity combined with pregablin - neither of which he was prescribed.

State Pathologist Alastair Bentley told the court that Mr Kelly had 6.3mg of tramadol in his blood, which was more than six times the recommended therapeutic level and was a fatal dose.

He said that the effects of this dose included raised blood pressure, increased heart rate, respiratory depression and ultimately death.

In her evidence, Mr Kelly's mother told the court that her son was very open with her about his addiction and she knew he bought pregablin and diazepam from drug dealers once a fortnight.

On the Thursday before he died, she said he bought these drugs from a dealer but not the one he regularly used.

She said her son took all the drugs on the day he bought them which was usual for him and that he was "in good form".

The court heard how Mr Kelly was at home on the Saturday before he passed away and had drunk 12 tins of beer before going out. He later returned to his parents' house after 11pm.

I wish people would learn from my son's death, I wish children would say 'no' to drugs Margaret Kelly

Mrs Kelly said her son's appearance had changed completely and that it was "clear he had taken something" because his "eyes were rolling in his head, he was totally confused and shaking to the point where he had to be helped to bed".

Mrs Kelly said she begged her son to go to the hospital the following morning, but he refused and denied he had taken any additional drugs.

The court heard that Mrs Kelly and her husband Michael cared for their son all through the Sunday and into the Sunday night, but when Mrs Kelly went to check on her son early the following morning she knew he needed urgent medical help and rang 999.

Mrs Kelly said her son was lying half out of the bed with his eyes rolling and when she went over to lift him, he looked at her and said "Mammy".

Despite Michael Kelly's attempts to resuscitate his son, he passed away.

Mrs Kelly cried in court as she said: "I wish people would learn from my son's death, I wish children would say 'no' to drugs.

"They are no good, they will kill you.

"I would urge parents to watch for the signs their children are taking drugs and I urge the drug dealers to stop killing people's children.

"Drug dealers think tablets do no harm to children. I know my son was 28 but he wasn't always 28.",

Coroner Paddy McGurgan thanked Mrs Kelly for her bravery in speaking out and said he hoped her words might save someone else's life.

Mr McGurgan said Mr Kelly had been an otherwise fit and healthy young man but his death was "yet again a complete waste of a life due to drugs".

He said that while there is no one answer to tackling drugs, tackling addiction "might be a good place to start".