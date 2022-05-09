Mountainous task for Belfast pupil to fund therapy dog for school

Belfast student, who has autism and ADHD, undertook a huge walk to raise over £6,000

Top of the world: Caleb White on top of Divis and Black mountains

A Belfast student has raised thousands of pounds for a new therapy assistance dog for his school by walking the mountains surrounding Belfast.

Caleb White (14) undertook the task of walking both Divis and Black Mountains on Easter Tuesday.

Caleb has autism and ADHD with complex additional needs. The family are keen walkers but admitted this latest effort was a “massive challenge” for their son.

The overall distance of the sponsored walk was 7.5 miles and Caleb was joined by supporters and staff from Harberton Special School which he attends.

His family have so far raised £3,855 through their JustGiving page and hope to secure additional funds to purchase the dog, which will cost over £6,000.

Harberton is a school for children with moderate-to-severe learning difficulties. Many students have medical conditions including autism, Down’s syndrome and other complex needs.

The family have received support from numerous local people and businesses.

Caleb’s Mother, Alma White, said: “The people of Northern Ireland have been so kind and giving, there’s a real sense of community and it’s really encouraging for the parents and the staff of the school.

“He absolutely loves school and it’s respite for us as a family because it’s really not easy… He really was proud of himself.

“Caleb is very sensory. Two-way conversation doesn’t come easy to him. He’s still working on that but he’s improved enormously since he was a child — we didn’t know if he would ever speak. When he turned six we got private therapy and that’s pretty much changed his life.”

Working with Assistance Dogs NI, Harberton School had already acquired a therapy dog named Millie for their south Belfast campus and have seen the benefits these animals can bring.

Ms White said: “Therapy dogs provide a range of positive experiences for pupils, including developing social engagement and communication skills, providing reassurance and comfort along with sensory stimulation.”

According to Assistance Dogs NI, 6% of children in Northern Ireland have been diagnosed with one or more disabilities and they believe Animal Assisted Therapy is gaining traction.

School principal James Curran joined Caleb and his family in their fundraising efforts by walking both mountains with Millie.

He said: “I can’t thank Caleb and his family enough for their fantastic fundraising for Harberton School. Caleb is one of our year 10 superstars but he really went the extra mile with this challenge.

“To have a second therapy dog would allow us to have five days a week support on both our campuses – Harberton South and Harberton North – ensuring all of our children and staff have equal access to the therapy these amazing dogs provide.”

The White family hopes to continue its fundraising efforts later this year and has praised the school’s impact on Caleb. “The school has provided us as a family with such hope… Autism can be a lonely journey but the support we receive every day is just incredible.” Ms White said.

“Caleb has been in special education since nursery and the experience we have had at Harberton has been nothing short of a gift to us as a family.”

You can support the appeal at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caleb-white