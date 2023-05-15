Move to cut 300 NI nursing student places ‘will do irreparable damage’

The Department of Health is cutting the number of nurses it trains (Jeff Moore/PA) — © Jeff Moore

A decision to slash the number of nursing student places will cause irreparable damage to patient care, it has been warned.

The head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland has blasted the move, which comes as the Department of Health (DoH) is forced to oversee a swathe of cuts in a bid to balance the books.

It has emerged that the number of nursing student places in Northern Ireland is to be reduced by 300, the news coming on the same day it has been reported that hundreds are dying on A&E trolleys as the NHS struggles to cope with demand.

It is the latest slap in the face for healthcare workers who are losing pay parity with their colleagues in the rest of the UK.

Addressing concerns over staffing levels was a key commitment which persuaded unions to halt strike action in 2020.

The decision to cut the number of nursing student places, first reported by the BBC, is expected to have a catastrophic impact on NI hospital waiting lists — currently the worst in the UK.

Commenting on the decision, a DoH spokesperson said they had been put in an “impossible position”.

"The Department of Health is making decisions on spending reductions with great regret,” said a spokesperson.

"We find ourselves in the impossible position of having to fulfil conflicting responsibilities. These include living within the budget we have been given, acting in the public interest and safeguarding services. This is not a circle that we can square.

"Simply ignoring financial constraints is not a realistic option, and not just because it would be in breach of legal or professional responsibilities. Any overspend this year would simply mean even greater budgetary pressures next year.

“In relation to nursing numbers, the department has committed to 1,025 new nursing places — the level that was in place before the New Decade New Approach deal.

“As a result of New Decade New Approach, it had been possible to offer an additional 300 places for the past three years, but the 2023/24 budget means that is not possible this year.

“The department will look to expand places in future if the funding permits.”

RCN director Rita Devlin said: “It is unimaginable that the Department of Health has been put in the position of having to cut the number of student nursing places because of the political and financial crisis in Northern Ireland.

“We currently have almost 3,000 vacant nursing posts in the health service here and a cut of this scale will do irreparable damage to patient care for years to come.

“It seems that we have learnt nothing from the reductions in student numbers that took place between 2010 and 2015.

“This helped to create the nursing workforce crisis that we are now facing, and which is set to get much worse.

“This is a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach to workforce planning and nurses in Northern Ireland will be angered beyond belief at this latest move.”

Anne Speed of Unison echoed the frustration voiced by Ms Devlin as she said a reduction in training places is “the opposite of what is needed” to solve the crisis facing the health service.

She said: “We cannot deal with major workforce issues and improve outcomes for the public without investing in developing the nurses that the health service needs.”

The trade unions are due to meet with the Secretary of State on Wednesday when they are set to raise their concerns over his budget announcement, which is forcing health officials to find hundreds of millions of pounds in savings.