Muckamore Abbey Hospital families call for full inquiry on abuse claims

Families and political leaders have made fresh demands for the Health Minister to commit to a full public inquiry into leadership failings at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Police are investigating multiple claims of physical abuse and mental cruelty at the Co Antrim facility, while an independent review published this week gave a damning indictment on how senior staff had failed to properly escalate concerns.

Yesterday, Belfast Health Trust's chief executive Dr Cathy Jack accepted the findings and said she felt "a deep sense of shame".

"Some of the most vulnerable people who were entrusted to our care were harmed and maltreated and I am truly sorry," she told the BBC.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has said he intends to consider the report in full before consulting with families, patients and former patients on the most appropriate format for an inquiry.

He also apologised publicly to Glynn Brown, who campaigned to see CCTV footage after his son was allegedly assaulted in August 2017.

Solicitor Claire McKeegan of Phoenix Law represents the Action for Muckamore group.

"This damning report, whilst positive, is a public acknowledgement of the families' deepest fears," she said.

"Vulnerable adults were physically and emotionally abused. They were neglected and there is one allegation of sexual abuse.

"Institutional abuse was investigated back in 2012 but steps were not taken and this resulted in further harm to other vulnerable patients.

"The leaders of all of the political parties have committed to their support for a Public Inquiry.

"The need for this is reinforced by the revelation last night that three of the lead managers refused to cooperate with the internal governance review."

She added: "Only an Inquiry with all of the necessary powers of compulsion of witnesses and documents will get to the truth. That is the least that these families are entitled to."

The DUP's MP for East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, said he understood the minister's "caution" in not wishing to undermine a criminal investigation, but said it was still possible to launch a full inquiry.

"This is the largest adult safeguarding case in the entire UK. The PSNI have identified some 1,500 separate criminal cases for investigation with a timeline of around five years for that process to conclude," he said.

He added the refusal of some Trust employees to participate in the review showed the need for an inquiry that can compel witnesses.

Sinn Fein's health spokesperson Colm Gildernew said: "The reviews finding that 'the Belfast Trust had appropriate governance structures in place' but they just weren't implemented effectively, is absurd.

"It is also deeply hurtful for family members of those harmed in Muckamore. If governance structures aren't implemented properly they are clearly not appropriate, and we know this was the case in Muckamore.

"A lack of recognition of these failings further emphasises the need for an independent public inquiry as called for by the Muckamore families."