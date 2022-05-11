Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Man (60) released from custody pending report to Public Prosecution Service

A 60-year-old man has been released by the PSNI following his arrest earlier on Wednesday.

The man had been the 33rd arrest in the investigation into abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The man has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is operated by the Belfast Trust, first emerged in 2017.

They included neglect at the facility which treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health needs.

Police have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of the investigation which has become the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

An inquiry into the allegations began in October last year and is being overseen by Public Inquiry Chair, Tom Kark QC.

In March, a virtual information session was held to encourage those affected by the issues at the hospital to come forward.