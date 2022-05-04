Muckamore Abbey hospital probe: Man (38) arrested in relation to ill-treatment of patients released pending report to PPS

A 38-year-old man, who was arrested in relation to the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and released shortly thereafter.

It marks the PSNI’s 29th arrest so far in their investigation into allegations of neglect at the Co Antrim facility, which treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health needs.

In total, 38 people have now been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences relating to past patients, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986.

Reports of mistreatment at Muckamore Abbey Hospital - which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim town - first came to light in 2017.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation, which has become the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially began in October and is being overseen by Public Inquiry Chair, Tom Kark QC.

In March of this year, the inquiry held a virtual information session, which encouraged those who may have been affected by issues at the hospital to come forward.