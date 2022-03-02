Muckamore Abbey Public Inquiry to hold virtual information session

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is set to hold a virtual information session next week, encouraging those may have been affected by issues at the hospital to come forward.

The information session will be led by the Public Inquiry Chair, Tom Kark QC, and will provide the opportunity to engage with the Inquiry Team and receive further information about the process.

Muckamore Abbey is a hospital for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

An inquiry was launched last year after a lengthy police investigation into claims of patient abuse by staff.

The upcoming information session will take place virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, March 9, at 5pm.

All those attending have been asked to register by phoning the Inquiry team directly on 028 9051 5462 or by emailing info@hahinquiry.org.uk.

An invitation link will be sent ahead of the session and all contact will remain confidential, with those attending assured they will be treated with complete sensitivity.

Prior to the session, those who can, are asked to fill out the short contact form available on the Inquiry website at www.mahinquiry.org.uk.

Chair of the Inquiry, Tom Kark QC said: “This independent Public Inquiry has been set up to consider the serious and complex issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. This Inquiry is about the wellbeing of vulnerable people who have been entrusted into the care of others, often away from their families.

“We want all those who have information, of whatever nature, to come forward ahead of the commencement of hearings and I encourage all those affected to engage with the Inquiry. I recognise that this may be an extremely distressing time for some, and I can assure individuals that all engagement with the Inquiry will be treated with sensitivity.”