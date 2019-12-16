Muckamore Abbey: Woman arrested in patient abuse probe

Muckamore Abbey treats patients with learning disabilities and mental health needs

Muckamore Abbey Hospital, where a number of staff are suspended

A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in Northern Ireland.

She was detained in the Antrim area on Monday morning.

The PSNI is investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about abuse of patients.

Muckamore Abbey treats patients with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Detectives have been trawling through thousands of hours of CCTV from the hospital wards.

The footage has revealed alleged 1,500 crimes on one ward, police said.

More than 30 staff members have been placed on precautionary suspension.

A report commissioned in September 2017, following the reports raised concerns about the safeguarding of adults, provision of meaningful activities for patients and physical health care.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has apologised to families over the alleged abuse.

There have been four arrests in the PSNI investigation. None has been charged.

A PSNI statement added: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital have arrested a 36-year-old female this morning, Monday 16th of December in the Antrim area."