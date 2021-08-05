Mum campaigns for EpiPen training after six-year-old son with nut allergy denied football club place

Kaine Niblock has featured in poster campaigns since he was a young boy

A Northern Ireland woman is campaigning for EpiPens to be made widely available after her young son was denied a place in a summer club because staff there weren't trained in their use.

Karen Niblock – daughter of renowned local jazz musician Alan Niblock – enrolled her six-year-old son, Kaine, who has a severe nut allergy, into a football club but was later told he wouldn't be admitted.

Ironically, Kaine has been instrumental in raising awareness of EpiPen training and has been featured in poster campaigns since he was a young boy.

His mother, who is originally from Belfast but now lives in Preston, wanted her son to make new friends because most of her family and close relatives are in Northern Ireland and the epidemic has made contact and travelling extremely difficult.

The 35-year-old said EpiPens should be readily available in schools, kids clubs and other public places across the UK.

“It’s so important for people who are working with children to receive training in the use of EpiPens,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Figures show that allergies – and not just nut allergies – in the younger generation are on the rise. There’s no hiding that.

“EpiPens should be an integral part of normal health, and safety training and EpiPens should be in public places.

“I’ve been at pharmacies which haven’t had EpiPens, never mind schools. That should not happen.”

Karen (35) and Kaine live near her son’s father, James (40), a global IT director, and she spoke of Kaine’s devastation at not being able to attend the football club.

“He was heartbroken; it was awful,” said Karen, who is head of client care at a law firm.

“It was an all-day holiday club and his two best friends were going, so even though I’m a very protective mother, I booked him in – only to be later told that he couldn’t go because they couldn’t administer an EpiPen as it’s not part of the club’s training.”

She added: “That shocked me, so I’m now campaigning for EpiPen training to be made mandatory anywhere that children are cared for.”

The mum of one, who speaks to her Ballywalter-based civil servant mum Ann (64) “at least twice a day”, revealed that Kaine must carry two EpiPens, an inhaler and a bottle of antihistamine absolutely everywhere he goes.

“We refuse to let this stop us from living our lives but we know the risks are always there,” she said.

Kaine was a poster boy to raise awareness around EpiPen usage in a 2019 campaign, which Karen said “was spread across America”.

“Perhaps it’s time to consider doing something like that again,” she said.

“In the past, I’ve written to Downing Street in vain… but I believe everyone in the UK should be taught how to recognise when an allergic reaction is happening, as well as how to use an EpiPen.”

EpiPen's are used when someone experiences a severe allergic reaction. The person is injected with Epinephrine to reduce airway restriction and help blood flow. The pens are designed for ease of use. Should a stranger need to use them, they have clear instructions on the outer label.

Karen added: “I’m speaking out about EpiPens because you always want to be a better mum.”