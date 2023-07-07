Mum of terminally ill child praises ‘both sides’ of community for contribution to family fun day

Caoimhin and his big brothers Dylan and Aodhan, big sister Aimee, dad Kieran and mum Caitriona

A Co Antrim woman has praised the cross-community efforts that local people have made in helping put on “a day to remember” for her terminally ill son.

Earlier this year, Caoimhin Adams became the first person on the island of Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation).

It is a rare, incurable disease, with a mortality rate of about 50% due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

The eight-year-old’s mum, Caitriona, explained that he will eventually pass away from a heart attack.

“He could literally die in an hour,” she sadly explained, reiterating that she is “so grateful” to the wider Northern Ireland community for their help in organising a “fun day for all” this Saturday in Caoimhin’s honour.

She especially praised the endeavours of both nationalist and unionist communities in her hometown of Newtownabbey.

Caitriona added that whilst local representatives have recently been in touch regarding Caoimhin’s situation, she feels that, overall, there has been a lack of support from Northern Ireland’s politicians in terms of working together to help him.

The desperate mum noted that many MLAs and leaders could learn from those volunteering in Saturday’s activities.

“Both sides have come together to show that communities can do so, especially around the Twelfth of July, when there is tension sometimes,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But there’s no tension when it comes to a sick or dying child. People come together.”

The fun day, which has been instigated by east Belfast charity Team Dot, will take place at Caoimhin’s Newtownabbey home on July 8 from 2-5pm.

Residents will host a barbeque and businesses are donating balloons, banners and takeaway food vans.

“There’s a shop from a Protestant road and one from the Catholic side and both are providing free crisps, sweets, juice and lollies for the day,” Caitriona continued.

“He’s going to have about six different inflatables coming, and a clown. There’s balloon-modelling, face-painting and photographers are coming out too.

“It’s the most touching, positive story. And, yes, I know that, in the end, my son is going to die, but these people have shown that life is so special, when you come together. It doesn’t matter whether you’re orange or green, rich or poor.”

Caoimhin’s medical team suspected that he had ROHHAD in spring 2022, but due to the number of tests needed, and the rarity of the syndrome, he wasn’t given a clinical diagnosis until the beginning of this year.

He spent 12 weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital, including over Christmas, and was also found to be the third person in the entire world to have ROHHAD with encephalopathy, which is a disease that affects the functioning of the brain.

Caitriona explained: “He was born with epilepsy, cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease. With help from the Royal Victoria Hospital, that was all stabilised until April last year, when he became really ill and started to put on loads of weight, and the Royal couldn’t tell why.

“His blood results always showed that it wasn’t his thyroid or any other health condition. He started to have breathing problems, so then he was put on ventilation.

“His brain is not telling his body how to work. So, for example, his brain isn’t telling his heart how to pump blood and his oxygen levels go really dangerously low. There are times he’s been on 20 litres of oxygen in the house.”

Caitriona praised the work of the various teams in the Royal, who got second opinions about Caoimhin’s condition from the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Caoimhin’s paediatric consultant, Dr Ben McNaughten, continues to help the Adams family help stabilise Caoimhin’s condition, even over the phone.

“The children’s hospital can get really bad publicity,” Caitriona said.

“My son most certainly would not be on this earth at this stage of his life if it were not for the Royal. They are amazing and I will always keep everyone there in my heart.”

She also listed a range of organisations which have already helped Caoimhin and his family “create memories”.

For example, the Kingsbridge Charitable Foundation sent the Adams family to the holiday village of Center Parcs in Longford for two days, with FonaCAB paying to have taxis take them there and back.

Smyths Toys Superstores in Newtownabbey also opened on a Sunday morning and let Caoimhin pick out any toys he wanted to take home.

Caitriona said everything that has been done for her son so far is all about experiences and memories, rather than finances.

“It has never been about money. I just want Caoimhin to have a day of enjoyment that my other three children, Aimee (18), Dylan (14) and Aodhan (13), can take part in too.

“They are so special, because they are Caoimhin’s real heroes. They’re watching their brother pass off slowly.

“I am so proud of all my children and how they’re all coping. They give me the strength to cope.”

You can keep up with Caoimhin’s journey and learn more about his fun day via Facebook.