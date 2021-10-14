My life was saved by social media: Co Antrim mum realised she had cancer after Facebook post

Co Antrim mum backs cancer campaign as she reveals own remarkable survival story

A Co Antrim mum who says social media saved her life last year is urging people to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ as part of a celebrity-led campaign launching tomorrow.

Patricia Bird (27), who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last October, is asking people to get sponsored to stand as long as they can as part of the annual campaign by Cancer Research UK.

Stars of Derry Girls will be among a host of famous faces from the worlds of TV, film, sport, music and comedy who will come together to Stand Up To Cancer on Channel Four in a glittering live show hosted by Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama.

Carnlough woman Patricia is backing the campaign by sharing her story, which she admits could have had a very different outcome if it hadn’t been for social media.

Patricia (27) is mum to Tommy (5) and is married to Andy (31), who works in the health service.

An administrator in her family’s business MG Developments, she had symptoms for six months but didn’t want to “bother” her GP because of the immense pressure the NHS was under due to the pandemic.

It was only when she read a post on Facebook by a Belfast girl who had the same type of cancer that she realised her symptoms could be serious and got checked out.

She admitted: “I had a sore throat and the lymph nodes in my neck were swollen. I was also quite fatigued for a good few months from January of last year.

“It was the height of the pandemic and I was very aware of the pressure on my local GP surgery.

“I felt my symptoms were trivial compared to what they were dealing with, as they were so busy at that time.

“In September I was going through social media on my phone when I came across a girl from Belfast who was sharing her symptoms of thyroid cancer on Facebook.

“My symptoms were the same and I just thought I should ring my doctor and get checked out.”

Patricia was ‘red flagged’ and within a week had an ultrasound and a biopsy.

She was still convinced she didn’t have cancer when she went alone to Antrim Area Hospital 11 days later for the results.

She said: “The ultrasound did pick up a nodule on my thyroid but they told me that often they are not cancerous.

“It is a 40-mile drive for me to the hospital and I wasn’t expecting any bad news, so I went myself. It’s just one of those things when you think it won’t happen to you.

“The consultant just came straight out with it and told me I had a cancerous tumour on my thyroid. Because we had to keep our distance he sat as close to me as he could to comfort me.

“It was a shock and I was emotional. The consultant even rang me later that evening to see if I was all right. He was fantastic.”

Patricia underwent surgery and lost half of her thyroid.

She will now be on medication for the rest of her life and continues to be monitored by the hospital.

Exactly one year later she is so grateful to the girl who posted on social media that she too wants to raise awareness to help others, which is why she is backing the Cancer Research UK’s fundraiser.

She said: “The outcome for thyroid cancer is usually good and it is often not life-threatening if it is caught early, although a diagnosis is very life-changing.

“If I had left it any longer who knows what might have been, as it could have spread into my lymph nodes.

“I now keep in touch with the girl who posted on Facebook and I’ve let her know how important her post was.

“I only got checked because I read her post and if I hadn’t I might have left it even longer to go to the doctor and goodness knows what would have happened.

“I’ve now posted on social media about my experience in the hope it might help someone.

“Supporting Cancer Research UK has also helped get me back on track and Stand Up To Cancer tomorrow is something we can all do so easily at home or even in work. I hope people get on board and take part.”

To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk