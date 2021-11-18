Nearly 2,000 children on waiting list seeking mental health help

MLA raises concerns over the scale of the problem

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said it is tragic so many people are having to wait so long for appropriate treatment. (PA)

Almost 2,000 children across Northern Ireland are waiting to access mental health services, according to new figures.

Some 747 of these children have been on the waiting list for more than three months.

The news comes as Northern Ireland's health service is under extreme pressure dealing with the longest waiting lists in the UK.

As of September 30 of this year, there were a total of 1,768 children waiting to access mental health services, with the Northern Trust area seeing the largest waiting list (550 patients) and Southern Trust having the smallest (269 patients).

Looking at the length of time waiting, the Western Trust had the highest number of children waiting more that 13 weeks (361 patients) and the Southern Trust had the lowest (seven patients).

"In the October Monitoring Round, the Health Minister was given an additional £5m to deal with this huge backdrop in mental health services," he said.

"I sincerely hope the Trusts now have been able to increase capacity, or are in the process of doing so, to enable these waiting lists to be addressed without further delay.

"We all know that there is a long, dark winter ahead of us, so I would encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help and not be put off by these figures.”

The Department of Health (DoH) said its 10-year mental health strategy, published earlier this year, provides longer-term strategic plan to address the existing mental health pressures and to meet the increased needs created by the pandemic, however this will require significant investment.

Minister Swann has consistently made mental health one of his top priorities, the DoH added, pointing to the recent creation of a specialist perinatal mental health service and managed care networks for both child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) and forensic mental health, among other measures.

"In relation to the specific issues affecting children’s mental health waiting lists, the department recognises the impact on children and young people as a result of waiting to access CAMHS and are actively working in partnership with the Health and Social Care Board and Trusts to address existing pressures," the DoH said.

"This work involves introducing some short term actions aimed at improving the operational effectiveness of services, while in parallel commencing work to implement longer term initiatives aimed at systemic change, such as the establishment of managed care networks."