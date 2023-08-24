New figures reveal complaints raised against NI health trusts have increased

The latest report from the Department of Health (DoH) shows that 5,033 complaints relating to 7,671 issues were received in the last financial year

Complaints against Northern Ireland health trusts are on the rise, according to new figures.

This represents a 27% increase in complaint issues received since 2018/19.

It comes after major concerns were raised about patient safety and other issues at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital last month.

A single communication received by a trust is deemed a complaint, but may include several separate issues.

It should also be noted that trusts received more than five times as many compliments as they did complaints in the last financial year, according to the report.

Of the 7,671 complaint issues received by our health trusts in 2022/23, almost a third (2,463) related to the Belfast Trust, which is the largest trust in Northern Ireland.

Some 1,665 complaint issues were received by the South Eastern Trust and 1,429 were received by the Southern Trust.

Over the course of the financial year the Western Trust received 989 complaint issues and the Northern Trust received 919. Some 207 issues were raised about the ambulance service.

The news comes at a time when our health service is facing severe resourcing issues, staff burnout and a major pay dispute.

In the absence of an Executive, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to set a budget, which the DoH said is around £470m short of its estimated funding requirements.

A departmental briefing note on the budget published back in May said: “A funding gap of this size will require the implementation of high impact savings with adverse consequences for an already highly pressurised health and care system.

“This would be very damaging for service delivery with long-term impacts.

“The 2023/24 budget will exacerbate the gap between capacity and health care need in Northern Ireland, meaning reduced service levels and more patients waiting excessive periods for care."

Of all the health trusts, the largest increase (of 68.1%) in complaint issues since 2018/19 was in the Southern Trust.

The highest number of issues (2,054) were about diagnosis, operations and treatment, followed by information and communication (1,737) and patient experience (1,545).

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said the figures “reinforce the need both for pursuing the transformation agenda with greater vigour, and for reform of the administration of health and social care to ensure patient safety is the absolute number one priority”.

She said the implementation of fully independent scrutiny mechanisms would improve performance when it comes to complaints.

“The number of complaints arises in part also from the severe strain being placed on healthcare workers by a system which does not adequately take account of the need not just for improved pay but also for improved conditions for staff within it,” she added.

“Safe staffing legislation is an essential part of addressing this.”

The report also shows that trusts received 26,474 compliments in 2022/23, with over a third relating to the Southern Trust. Some 45.1% of the compliments were about the quality of treatment and care and 31.5% were about staff attitude and behaviour.

Regarding complaints, the vast majority (60%) were made via email.

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath said the significant increase in complaint issues shows the “incredible pressure” the health service has been under, alongside a failure to implement transformation and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

“I think it’s important to remember that despite these complaints our health staff have worked incredibly hard over the past few years, going above and beyond and putting themselves in harm’s way to care for people during the pandemic,” he said.

“These complaints should in no way be seen as a reflection on their hard work and dedication.

“It is clear from these complaints that many patients felt their care was below the standard required, communication was poor and that they faced long waiting times.

“That’s something that must be addressed going forward. These statistics are the latest indicator that our health service is really struggling and we can only address that in the long-term by implementing transformation with the funding to make it happen.”

The DoH said: “Transparency and accountability are vitally important cornerstones of our health and social care (HSC) system. Much work has been done across HSC Trusts to ensure that we have embedded complaints procedures that are robust, effective and timely, and which provide opportunities for learning.

“Each time a patient or client has a negative experience of health and social care services this is an important opportunity to learn, and our HSC is very committed to doing so. It is important to note the wider context for these statistics in that each year there are in excess of 15 million key interactions between HSC staff and service users in the form of appointments, admissions and other interventions.

“It is encouraging to note that there were over five times as many compliments received (26,474) compared to the number of complaints received (5,033). The majority of the compliments were for the high standard of treatment and care provided to patients by health and social care staff who work in very challenging circumstances.”