New health row after women fitted with contraceptive implants become pregnant

Answers are needed about how a small number of women became pregnant after receiving contraceptive implants, an MLA has said.

A total of 752 women are being contacted by health trusts about the implants, which were inserted over the past three years.

It is understood the problem came to light after a woman discovered she was pregnant in the latter part of 2020. A small number of other women have become pregnant, the BBC reported.

The review goes back to 2017 and at present involves the Belfast and South Eastern health trust areas.

The Belfast Trust has apologised and said it had already started to contact patients, who are being asked to check if their implants were still visibly in place.

It's understood a doctor who is at the centre of the investigation is not working at present.

"Something has clearly gone horrendously wrong, and a major and urgent review must be conducted," said Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw.

"There will also be considerable work to do to restore any sort of confidence in this procedure, and in those responsible for carrying it out. Such appalling errors simply should not ever occur."

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said reviews should also be carried out in other trusts to see if similar problems have arisen elsewhere.

"This is an extremely worrying situation for the women involved and it is important that all those affected are contacted immediately and they are kept updated at every stage of the review that is now under way," he said.

"The Belfast Trust need to provide clear answers to those involved about what happened."

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said it was "currently reviewing a number of patients who were treated in family planning clinics between October 2017 and August 2020".

It said any patients affected would be contacted within he next 24 to 48 hours if they had not already been.

Patients are being contacted by the Sexual and Reproductive Health Service.

The Belfast Trust said all those affected are being given "advice and guidance" and the chance to book an appointment for examination.