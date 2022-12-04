New NI abortion services will not be impacted by staff refusal to carry out procedure, claims Belfast medic

A senior doctor working in Belfast said she does not believe abortion services in Northern Ireland will be impacted by a large group of staff refusing to carry out the procedures.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary of State announced full abortion services are to be formally set up and confirmed that he has written to the Department of Health to commission the services.

On Friday, Chris Heaton-Harris said he anticipated services becoming available in the coming months.

Saying she does not expect the services to be developed by April next year, Dr Laura McLaughlin, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who co-founded Doctors for Choice NI, said the move is a “long time coming”.

“We are delighted with it. It is unfortunate it has to come from where it has come from through the Secretary of State, but at this stage the money will be coming to us and we are delighted it is here,” she told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“We would have preferred it to come from the support of our Department of Health. This is a service that women have been waiting a long time for and that we as health professionals have been waiting for. We are now going to be able to properly do our job, with funding to back us.”

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the power sharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

While individual health trusts have offered limited services on an ad-hoc basis since then, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health never centrally commissioned the rollout of full services due to a political impasse at Stormont.

It also gave the Secretary of State the power to step in and commission the services himself if the devolved health minister failed to do so.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the formal commissioning would enable health and social care trusts to recruit and train staff in the coming months.

In May 2021, the Government intervened and laid regulations at Parliament that removed the need for the Department of Health to seek the approval of the wider executive to commission the services.

While there is ringfenced funding in place, Dr McLaughlin told BBC NI the future funding arrangements beyond the next few years remain “uncertain”.

She also believes staff working in the service will become more engaged and put aside any reservations when staff deal face-to-face with those seeking an abortion.

“We are working with all the staff. We don’t want to make any staff feel uncomfortable potentially in participating in the service against their views,” she added.

“I don’t think we will be short of staff. We work on the nudge theory, that over time people see the clients that are using the service, why they are using the service, that a lot of the clients are using this service for wanted pregnancies and they have been placed in a position they could never see happen to them.

“We have seen to date staff members coming on board, where at the beginning they may have not engaged in the service.

“Some things need to be ironed out. It is a full brand-new service being developed right from scratch and something that has never been done here in Northern Ireland.

“We have been given a time frame of full surgical services by April 2023. It would be great if that is the case. We will have clinicians trained by that time. There are a lot of pathways that need to be developed, whether they will be developed in the next six months, I don’t think so.”