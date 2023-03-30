New sign language service launching for Northern Ireland health appointments

Charlotte and her mum Sara Gilpin using sign language. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

A new regional service will offer a range of in-person and remote sign language interpreting services for health and social care appointments.

Provided by Sign Language Interactions by Sorenson, the service has been established in partnership with the Department of Health and will be available from Friday (April 1).

It will deliver a package of communication supports for people who are deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing for health and social care appointments.

This will include in-person sign language interpreting; remote sign language interpreting; deaf/blind interpreting; lip speaking and electronic note-taking.

The new service will be delivered through one central booking service.

It is free and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Approximately 8,000 people use sign language in Northern Ireland including British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL).

Prior to this new service, interpreting was accessed and provided differently in each Health and Social Care Trust area.

Information on how to access the service will be provided by Sign Language Interactions website.

Welcoming the initiative, Brendan Whittle, Director of Hospital and Community Care at the Department of Health, said “the service aims to deliver high quality, accessible, regionally consistent, and sustainable communication support for people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing across all health and social care services, and to establish Northern Ireland as a recognised centre of good practice”.

He added: “The new model will see a new holistic communication support service that maximises all deaf and deaf-blind peoples’ independent access to services. It will also help HSC staff secure interpreting services much more quickly.”

To find out more visit: https://signlanguageinteractions.com/hscni/