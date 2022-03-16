‘NHS dentistry is going to the wall’: MLAs issue warning over move to private sector

A bleak prediction has been made over the future of the dentistry service

NHS dentistry in Northern Ireland is facing decimation as an increasing number of dentists are forced to work in the private sector to make ends meet, it has been warned.

Members of the Stormont health committee have made a bleak prediction over the future of the service, claiming it could lead to a two-tier system where the most deprived in society will lose out.

Speaking during an evidence session at yesterday’s committee meeting, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “I think if we’re not there already, we’re approaching a crisis situation. I don’t use that term lightly, I’m very concerned that NHS dentistry is actually going to the wall.

“The new financial support scheme isn’t anywhere near what’s needed for dentists and I think will lead to the decimation of NHS dentistry.”

Colin McGrath also raised serious concerns following conversations with members of the dental profession.

“I think collectively that we need to accept that we have a problem within dentistry, I have not met a single dentist that has told me their financial situation is rosy,” he said.

“In fact, I think 40% is the figure of dentists that are worse off now than they were in 2008, which is 14 years ago. They increasingly point to the fact that it is not financially viable for them to deliver NHS dentistry and that is pushing them increasingly into doing private work where they can get some sort of income.

“They say that their overheads, their electric, other costs that they have to try and provide the surgery in which they deliver NHS dentistry, often for a pittance, is just not viable.

“I think going forward we really need to accept there is a problem and that we don’t try and gloss over on that.”

Mr McGrath said the financial problems being experienced by dentists will mean the public find it increasingly difficult to access NHS dentistry.

“That will hit working class areas the most and as one dentist put it to me last week, we’re going to very quickly come to the stage where your smile is going to dictate your social class and that’s somewhere we can’t go,” he added.

In response, Northern Ireland’s chief dental officer Caroline Lappin said she “100% accepts that the dental contract as it stands, it needs reformed”.

She said the Health Minister gave a commitment to the British Dental Association last October that this will happen and officials are hoping to work on the issue.