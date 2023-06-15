NHS NI ‘gone to the dogs’, says man waiting seven years for gallbladder surgery

Public Services Ombudsman adds that waiting list system is ‘chaos’.

NI currently has the longest hospital waiting lists in the UK. Stock image

A Co Tyrone man that has been waiting seven years for gallbladder surgery, has said he feels different bodies within the health service are “passing the buck” when it comes to patients.

John Doherty further told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that he feels Northern Ireland’s health service has “gone to the dogs”.

"[They're] letting on they're still interested in taking it [his gallbladder] out, but you never hear anything at all from them," he said, adding that his ongoing symptoms since 2016 include needing to be sick on a daily basis due to certain foods.

Financial journalist Paul Gosling has been waiting four years for his hernia to be repaired.

He said he recently phoned his GP to check where he was on the waiting list for the procedure, but that his practice didn’t know anything about it.

After contacting the Western Health Trust, he was told he might be near the top of the list by the end of this year, but circumstances depended on urgent cases potentially being given priority.

Both men were speaking to Radio Ulster following the publication of a recent report into how patients on healthcare waiting lists here are kept informed.

NI currently has the longest hospital waiting lists in the UK, and Margaret Kelly, the Public Services Ombudsman, carried out the new survey.

She said the her investigation found a waiting list system "which is in disarray and sometimes even chaos".

"On this basis, and those of repeated failures in many parts of the system, I make an overall finding of systemic maladministration and would urge the department to work more cohesively with the trusts, GPs and patient representatives to address the need for improvement," Ms Kelly said.

Amongst a number of initiatives she said would need to take place to improve the current situation, Ms Kelly said regular updates should be provided to patients waiting six months or more on procedures, as well as standard appointment and discharge letters across the trusts, and a standard letter of acknowledgement to all patients which states whether their referral is routine or urgent, along with the expected waiting time.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that the Ombudsman's investigation, which surveyed more than 640 members of the public, "underlines the importance of health service communication with patients on waiting lists".

The department said it would study the report but pointed out that the ultimate solution is a “sustained programme of investment and reform”.

A spokesperson added that, as the NIPSO report states, it is taking steps to improve the level of information available to patients, including recently implementing a 'My Waiting Times NI' webpage, which contains relevant information for members of the public.

“This backlog has taken years to build up and will take years to be fully addressed,” the spokesperson continued.

“A number of the recommendations within the NIPSO report would require additional resources, both financial and staffing, at a time of severe budgetary pressures.”