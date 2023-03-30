NI Ambulance Service anticipating ‘lengthy delays’ for less urgent calls as staff strike at weekend

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has warned that there may be ‘lengthy delays’ for patients making less urgent calls, as health workers across NI are set to strike on Friday and Monday as a result of an ongoing pay dispute.

Thousands of staff members will strike for two days, after trade union representatives met with officials who have confirmed the Department of Health will not match a pay offer given to NHS staff in England and Wales.

The trade unions involved are Unison and Nipsa. The times of the strike action will vary, dependent upon the union involved.

A spokesperson for NIAS said they “anticipate that there will be challenges throughout the day and have planned to maintain the safety of those patients whose need is greatest”.

"The impact of the action will be felt most on those patients calling NIAS whose need is less clinically urgent. We anticipate that there will be lengthy delays in responding to these categories of calls,” the statement continues.

“To ensure that we maintain the levels of cover required to respond to the most urgent calls, we would ask the public to call us only in life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding and others.

"We would also ask that, having placed a 999 call, the public should resist calling back to check on the arrival time of the ambulance. The ambulance will arrive at the earliest opportunity and calling back repeatedly can block lines into the control centre for other emergencies.

“We stress that ambulances will still be available. However, they will be limited and we will prioritise patients with life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

“Callers should not hesitate to call 999 in the case of serious illness or injury, but other callers should consider other options including self-care, seeking GP or Pharmacy advice or presenting themselves to Emergency Departments.”

The industrial action will impact all services provided by NIAS including non-emergency transport, emergency and non-emergency control centres as well as administration and support services.

Many NHS staff across the UK – including nurses and ambulance workers - have already taken strike action over the past few months.

An offer was proposed to employees in England earlier this month, which includes a one-off lump sum for 2022-23 that rises in value up the NHS pay bands as well as a permanent 5% rise on all pay points for 2023-24.

The offer has been backed by the Royal College of Nursing, the GMB and Unison, but Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has not matched it.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health added: “The department regrets the industrial action in health and social care and the inevitable disruption it will cause across a range of services.

“Latest information on impacts from the action will be available on HSC Trust websites.

“The Department fully understands the frustrations of staff and the severe challenges they have been working under.

“As things stand, the Department is not in a position make a formal pay offer.

“This reflects the current absence of a budget for 2023/24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

“We are potentially facing high impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure.

“We are seeking clarification from the UK Government on Barnett consequentials for Northern Ireland from the proposed pay settlement in England. This will help inform ongoing engagement with trade union colleagues.”