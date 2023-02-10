NI Assembly to be recalled next week for Dáithí’s Law debate

MLAs will attempt to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, as well as debating Dáithí’s Law

The Assembly will now readjourn on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will sit next week to debate Dáithí’s Law after the results of a successful recall petition were conveyed to members on Friday.

Following the petition, submitted on Thursday by Sinn Féin, the Assembly will now readjourn on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers.

Debate on the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (NI) 2022, is also on the agenda as detailed in a letter sent by Speaker Alex Maskey to all MLAs on Friday afternoon.

The legislation is known as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ following the campaign of west Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents Máirtín and Seph.

"Having received a valid notice from 30 Members, in accordance with Standing Order 11, that the Assembly should meet at a date earlier than that to which it stood adjourned, the Assembly is hereby summoned to meet on Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 12pm,” said the letter.

“The purpose for which the Assembly has been summoned is to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers and to debate the following motion:

“That this Assembly calls for the commencement of section 1 of the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.”

Mr Maskey will meet with party whips at 11.00am on Monday February 13 to discuss the arrangements for the debate.

He reminded members that if the Assembly is unable to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers, it will not be able to proceed with the motion.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who added his name to the recall petition, said the Assembly could not afford to delay the implementation of Dáithí’s Law.

"People’s lives are worth more than the DUP's protocol protest. The DUP has a golden opportunity to end its boycott of the Assembly. They know what’s at stake. It’s time for them to act,” he said.

It comes after Mr Maskey earlier this week told members that the Act would “have to be commenced before regulations could be laid”.

"The issue here is one of timing and choreography,” wrote Mr Maskey.

"If the relevant secondary legislation was laid, it is theoretically possible for any recall notice to include firstly the election of a Speaker and deputy Speakers, and then a motion citing the relevant regulations and seeking their approval.

"At this stage, the regulations have not yet been laid and therefore do not formally exist for the Assembly to approve at a recalled sitting, whether or not a Speaker and deputy Speakers were elected.

"I also understand that the order has not yet been laid to commence the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 Act. The Act would have to be commenced before the regulations could be laid.”