NI Blood Transfusion Service calls for those with Type A and O blood to donate after ‘urgent low’ stock

Those with O and A type blood have been asked to make emergency appointments to donate (Photo credit: NHSBT/PA)

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service has asked people with O and A-type blood to make emergency appointments to donate, after stocks have become “urgently low.”

The plea comes as NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) declared its alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.

The organisation tweeted saying “Our stocks of O and A type blood are urgently low. If you are fit and well, please make an emergency appointment to donate”

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service supply all hospitals and clinical units in the province with safe and effective blood and blood products.

Throughout the UK, hospitals have been told to implement plans to protect their stocks, meaning non-urgent operations requiring blood could be postponed to ensure they are prioritised for patients who need them most.

Type O and A blood are some of the most common types in the world, with 35% of the donors recorded as O Positive.

Potential donors can check their eligibility via Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service’s website at nibts.hscni.net/ or ring 08085 534 653.