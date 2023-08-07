NI boxing legend Carl Frampton urges support for Belfast mental health charity facing closure

A crowdfunder has been launched to keep the doors open at the west Belfast charity.

Northern Ireland boxing legend Carl Frampton has lent his support to a fundraising campaign to save a west Belfast mental health facility from closure.

The former world champion posted a video to his Instagram urging the public to contribute to a Go Fund Me page set up by West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention, which could face closure due to lack of funding.

The charity said the lack of a functioning Executive in Northern Ireland had left them at a point where providing services at their current level was “unsustainable”.

"Since opening the doors at West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention in November 2021, we have delivered over 21,000 hours of care & support to people affected by poor mental health,” they said.

"Working with children and young people, our qualified counsellors and befriending support team have facilitated ... one-to-one therapy, family support and home visits across a range of high-risk and complex issues.

"With the huge demand for our help and support, our secondary care services are being stretched beyond on limit, with various organisations, including the health trust mental health team, now signposting patients our way.

"Our organisation now needs core funding, but without a Government sitting at Stormont, and the radical cuts for charities and community groups, we have come to a point where providing our current services is not sustainable and will result in closure if we do not act.

"We have reviewed, and are now cutting our services to deliver minimal support moving forward, in line with a small budget. This will mean that the 50 children we currently see every week will now be cut to around 20.

"And in providing access to adults, we shall only be able to provide befriending services to around 40 per week, failing to provide almost 70 people with the support they need.

"All proceeds of this fundraising initiative go directly to delivering care and support through our full range of services! Thank you for supporting!”

Frampton, who retired from boxing in 2021, appealed for people to give what they could to support the fundraiser.

“I’ve just heard some very concerning news; the West Wellbeing Centre, fantastic people literally saving lives on a daily basis in Greater Belfast, but a lack of funding is really affecting them,” he said.

"It costs about 150 grand a year to run this much-needed service so I am asking all my followers if you could spare anything – 50p, a pound, whatever it may be.

"It would go a long way to keeping a charity open that is literally saving lives on a daily basis. I know people who have been to see the guys at West Wellbeing and the services they provide and they’ve talked highly of them.

"I hate to ask at this time, and I know people are struggling, but if could, it would help someone. Thank you.”

Some £3,573 had been raised by 5pm on Monday.