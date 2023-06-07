NI cancer diagnoses fell 13% in first nine months of pandemic

There were almost 1,000 fewer cancer cases diagnosed in Northern Ireland in the first nine months of the pandemic compared to the same period over the previous two years.

A study by the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry (NICR) has revealed the stark and adverse impact of Covid-19 on the diagnosis, treatment and survival of cancer patients here.

The findings of the study also suggest that cancer services in New Zealand, which operated a strict border policy during the pandemic, were not damaged to the same extent as in Northern Ireland.

It found that the number of cancer cases diagnosed at the start of the pandemic didn’t fall. In fact, there was a rise in the number of people diagnosed with lung cancer.

NICR interim director Dr Damien Bennett said the study “will be absolutely key” to helping shape the official response to any future pandemics.

According to the study, which compared data from April to December 2020 to the equivalent period in 2018 and 2019, there were almost 1,000 missing cases of cancer during the first nine months of the pandemic. New cancer cases decreased by 13%, from an average of 7,724 from April to December in 2018 and 2019 to 6,748 from April to December in 2020.

The study also found “significant differences across age cohorts and deprivation quintiles”.

Interestingly, the cohorts which experienced the greatest reduction in diagnoses were in people under the age of 55 and those from less deprived areas.

Dr Bennett said it is believed this may be because younger people experienced milder symptoms, while people living in less deprived areas may have been more likely to adhere to lockdown rules. As a result, this may have made them less likely to seek medical attention.

People living in less deprived areas are also more likely to attend screening programmes and, given the fact these were paused in the early stages of the pandemic, this is likely to have had an impact on diagnosis rates.

The study also found that there was a “significant stage shift to more advanced disease”, with a lower proportion of cases diagnosed at an earlier stage.

Meanwhile, a “significantly lower proportion of patients received surgery and radiotherapy”; however, there were no significant differences in chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

It is likely the almost complete pause of surgery during the pandemic’s early days resulted in fewer people undergoing surgery. Plus, the fact that a larger number of patients were diagnosed at a later stage also meant they may not have been suitable for surgery.

The study also found that there was “a significantly lower proportion” of patients whose cancers were diagnosed as a result of tests on tissue samples.

This would have impacted on the treatments they received — and potentially the outcome.

According to the study, the one-year survival rate for patients diagnosed during the first nine months of the pandemic dropped from 76% to 73% compared to 2018 and 2019.

Dr Bennett said: “Our work shows that, alongside about 1,000 missing cases, there has been a shift to more advanced disease, with lower rates of surgery and radiotherapy and poorer survival one year post diagnosis.

“We need to continue to monitor key cancer statistics to assess for recovery, as well as trends in pathologically diagnosed cancers which have recently shown some signs of recovery.”