NI cancer patients urge MPs to reduce waiting lists: ‘They are effectively blocking lifesaving treatments’

A Ballymena man who has been diagnosed with cancer twice has urged the Government to take greater responsibility for waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

David Reid (32) was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.

“It was a shock, but I saw it as a bump in the road that I would get over. I had ileostomy surgery to give me a temporary stoma alongside chemotherapy treatment. Things progressed well, I was in good health and had my procedure reversed in April 2022,” he said.

Unfortunately, in June 2022 David began to suffer with new symptoms and he knew that his cancer had returned.

“On that day unspoken words hung in the air between us. I had a procedure to scrape my bladder a few weeks later and that test confirmed that cancer had returned.”

After reporting his symptoms, it took seven months for David to receive treatment.

“I’d been treated for cancer recently and yet there was no urgency, no push to get me back into the system quickly,” he said.

Despite it only being three short years between David’s two diagnoses he could see a drastic difference in the care he was able to receive.

“When I went through the system in 2019 I felt it was a lot more robust, the second time I felt that everything was very, very stretched, you can see that whenever you are in the hospital, you can see it in the nurses,” he said.

While waiting to receive treatment David lived in fear his cancer would worsen.

“I was worried, I would sit and think, ‘Is this cancer going to spread?’

“It definitely plays on your mental health and strains you that way,” he said.

David said he received a high level of care from professionals in the health service but he feels that they are not receiving enough funding or resources.

“I cannot fault any of the staff that I worked with, they were all amazing," he said.

"We have a phenomenal health service and a lot of professionals that go above and beyond, I think it is really down to the resources they have.

“There are less resources now, and even just less staff around to actually do the work, so with that lack of resources of course that is going to leave you with extra waiting time.”

He believes the Government needs to take responsibility for waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

“I think the Government can definitely reduce the waiting lists – we have an excellent cancer strategy at the minute waiting to go through but it can’t go through because there is no one in Stormont.

“It feels like without any government we are just doing what we have always done and we are going to keep doing it. It feels like without a government up and running the waiting lists and just going to keep getting longer and longer,” he said.

David encourages anyone waiting on cancer treatment or a diagnosis to actively reach out to their GP.

“I think it is more important than ever, the way the health service is at the minute, to be our own health advocates. That’s what I hated about it, I always had to make the phone calls and say, ‘What’s happening with this?’

“So don’t be afraid to ring up and say, make sure they are on the ball, make sure you know exactly what your pathway is.

“But really the important thing is to not be afraid to push – if you don’t push you could be forgotten about very quickly.”

Sadly, David feels that it is inevitable that people in NI will die on cancer waiting lists.

“There are people that are going to die waiting to receive cancer treatment, and I know that is a huge worry for so many on the waiting lists at the minute,” he said.

David also encourages anyone with fears they might have cancer to visit their GP as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of us, particularly men, are bad at going to the doctors if they feel they have anything, but really the first sign of cancer symptoms you should go because the earlier they catch it the easier it is to treat,” he said.

David hopes by sharing his story he can encourage others to join him in lobbying the government to act in order to reduce cancer waiting lists in NI.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter your political view or your religion, anyone can be affected by cancer, anyone can have someone in their family that has to go through radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

“So when we have politicians that are not going back to work they are effectively blocking lifesaving treatments, and that is affecting everyone,” he said.