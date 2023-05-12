NI dental services ‘hanging by thread’ as officials ponder fee increase for care

It is becoming increasingly difficult to access NHS dental treatment (Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

Health bosses may consider raising charges for NHS dental care as a growing number of patients here are forced to pay for private treatment.

A senior official has written to all dentists in Northern Ireland outlining the dire financial crisis facing the Department of Health.

Michael O’Neill, head of general dental and ophthalmic services, said: “Along with colleagues across the department, we have been asked to consider what savings could be made across our respective budget lines and what revenue-raising measures could be implemented.”

His comments suggest officials may look at introducing higher fees for people accessing NHS dental services.

The Department of Health is facing a £470m financial black hole this year, and officials are tasked with implementing a range of cost-cutting measures in a bid to balance the books.

However, the British Dental Association (BDA) has issued a warning that any efforts by the Department of Health to save money by cutting the dental services budget will devastate the key service.

Instead, in a letter to the Department of Health’s permanent secretary, Peter May, it has called for investment.

“If the axe falls on dentistry, indeed, if there is a failure to provide needed investment, this service faces collapse,” it said.

“The price will be paid by patients across Northern Ireland. Dental services in Northern Ireland are hanging by a thread.

“A demoralised workforce is still struggling to recover services from the hammer-blow of the pandemic.

“General dental practitioners, operating under a contract which was already unfit for purpose, now face the very same inflationary pressures which are impacting on the department’s budget.”

Calling for an urgent meeting with Mr May, the BDA added: “The prospect of fresh cuts being imposed would have a disastrous impact on access.

“High street dentists are independent contractors who are having to run their privately-owned businesses while contending with inflationary pressures.”

The BDA has outlined a series of lengthy delays in treatment, claiming some patients with suspected oral cancer are waiting longer than eight weeks, instead of the targeted fortnight, for a first hospital appointment.

In some cases, children who require a general anaesthetic to have teeth taken out are waiting longer than five years.

It also said that in one trust, 1,237 children are waiting for assessment for tooth extraction under general anaesthetic.

One child has been waiting 606 days.

In another distressing case, the BDA said a young girl with ectopic teeth — buried in the gum — had waited so long for treatment that she will now lose at least one of her front teeth.

The organisation also said patients with facial deformities are waiting between four and six years for a hospital appointment.

Meanwhile, it said no one in Northern Ireland is qualified to carry out a specialist bone graft operation in children with cleft palate.

It said the Ulster Hospital is paying for a surgeon to travel from Wales to operate on patients, but warned this is not sustainable if cuts are implemented.

The BDA hit out at a “growing pay gap” as it said “additional in-year funding will in effect not be available for pay uplifts here”.

The letter continued: “Northern Ireland has a shameful track record of delivering late pay uplifts. The possibility of no uplift would have a devastating impact on recruitment and retention, and the financial sustainability of practices.”

It also said dental core trainees, who are dentists undertaking training to enable them to work in hospitals, “have a pay gap of up to 25% compared to other UK nations”.

The BDA added: “This is having a huge impact on recruitment, with nine of the 22 dental core trainee posts currently unfilled.”

The Department of Health said the financial pressures facing the sector are “considerable and without precedent”.

It added that financial support has been provided to dental services during the pandemic, while continuing support is available to dentists through the rebuilding support scheme that provides a 10% enhancement on fees for health service treatments completed.