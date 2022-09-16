NI doctors will have to carry out more work in fewer days as a result of Queen’s funeral, medic warns

GP appointments on Monday will be rescheduled due to the bank holiday (Photo credit: PA)

GPs will be forced to cram more work into four days next week as a result of a bank holiday Monday for the Queen’s funeral, Dr Alan Stout of the British Medical Association has said.

GP surgeries alongside pharmacies and other health services will be closed on Monday due to the bank holiday created to mark the Queen’s funeral.

This means GP appointments due to take place on Monday will be rescheduled, however the Department of Health have said priority health care such as chemotherapy appointments will still proceed.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Dr Stout said “It’s important to have (bank holidays) but we really bear the brunt of it the day afterward.”

GPs do not “particularly like bank holidays” as a result, he added.

“For the rest of that week because we’re trying to cram the work into four days instead of five, and generally we need ten days to deal with the amount of work that comes in” he said.

Dr Stout referred to current restrictions on GP practices, with a phone-first system currently in place, meaning very few in-person appointments would have been scheduled for Monday.

“There will be some that will have been booked in advance, but the number will have been greatly reduced.”

Dr Stout said the decision to make Monday a bank holiday can be broken down into principles from a GPs’ perspective.

“The actual principle of the decision being made to make it a bank holiday, particularly if schools are off, that creates a huge problem for our work force and staff and simply the ability to deliver.”

“The second key principle is the operational principle, and how people are reappointed and how we minimise the disruption and anxiety people will have.”

However, Dr Stout said he doesn’t anticipate those with minor medical needs will turn to the emergency department or care on Monday, which will still be operational.

“We don’t see that, it’s like the weekend and other bank holidays. The evidence we have around primary care cases supports that.”