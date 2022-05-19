NI facing a ‘public health emergency’ over obesity and low levels of activity

The number of obese people could overtake those who are a healthy weight by as early as the late 2030s in Northern Ireland, according to Cancer Research UK.

Around 330,000 adults here are classified as physically inactive, the charity said.

Across the UK, 15 million adults are deemed as physically inactive because they undertake less than 30 minutes of moderate activity each week.

The researchers said Northern Ireland is facing a public health emergency amid low levels of physical activity.

One Northern Irish respondent said: “When you come back from work, you’re really tired. It’s really hard to get motivated, you end up watching TV or spending hours on your phone.”

The report also highlighted the work of the Step Forward project, which supports adults with long-term conditions in Creggan.

It uses physical activity to bring positive change to people’s lives.

One respondent who took part in the project said: “It gives me a reason to go out. It’s good socially and is helping me feel better and stronger. The social aspect is good for my mental health.”

More than 42 million adults in the UK will be overweight or obese by 2040, the analysis suggested.

It showed that about seven in 10 (71%) people will be overweight or obese by 2040. Of this, almost four in 10 (36%) adults (21 million) will be obese.

Currently, 64% of adults are overweight or obese, with figures rising year on year.

The new data comes after former Conservative leader William Hague attacked the Government for delaying measures to tackle unhealthy eating, branding the weakening of the anti-obesity strategy under pressure from MPs “morally reprehensible”.

Lord Hague said the U-turn, which will see a ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals for foods high in fat, salt and sugar postponed for a year, adds to the “history of failed obesity strategies”.

The Government has said it intends to delay the measures for 12 months due to the “unprecedented” squeeze on living standards. A ban on TV junk food adverts before a 9pm watershed has also been put on hold for a year.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of at least 13 different types of cancer and also causes other conditions such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

An estimated 22,800 cases of cancer in the UK each year are due to people being overweight and obese.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “These projections should serve as a wake-up call to the Government about the state of our nation’s health.”

The new report said the number of people who are obese could overtake the number who are a healthy weight by as early as the late 2020s in England and late 2030s in Northern Ireland.

For Scotland and Wales, the crossover is not expected to happen before 2040.

Prevalence of severe obesity (a body mass index above 40) is expected to almost double across the UK from 3% to 6%.

According to the report, overweight rates appear to have plateaued for now, but obesity is still climbing.

Among women, around 60% are currently overweight or obese, but this is projected to rise to 67% by 2040.

Among men, 74% will be overweight or obese by 2040, up from 68% now.