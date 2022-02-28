NI has one of the highest death rates in Europe for serious lung conditions, says asthma charity

Stormont needs to invest in a clean air strategy, charity chief says

Northern Ireland has one of the worst death rates in western Europe for lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a charity has said.

According to Asthma + Lung UK, the death rate for respiratory disease in Northern Ireland is 139 per 100,000 of the population.

This compares to 124 per 100,000 people in the Republic of Ireland, and is also higher than most of Europe, at double the rate of Sweden, Italy and Austria, and more than triple the rate of Finland.

The charity has analysed figures from Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to establish the situation here compared to other European countries.

The charity’s analysis has revealed that nearly 17,000 people died from lung conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia between 2013 and 2020 in Northern Ireland.

Asthma + Lung UK has today launched its new strategy, Fighting For Breath, calling for lung conditions to be treated as seriously as other major illnesses, including heart disease and cancer.

Respiratory conditions make up one of the top three killers in Northern Ireland, with one in five people diagnosed with a lung condition at some point in their lives.

Meanwhile, people with lung conditions in the poorest neighbourhoods are three and half times more likely to die than those in the richest areas in Northern Ireland.

The charity said this could be down to the fact they are more likely to be exposed to air pollution, damp and poor-quality housing and cigarette smoke.

Lung disease costs Northern Ireland over £250m, making it the fourth most costly disease area after mental health, musculoskeletal conditions and heart disease.

Despite this, the charity said NHS care is currently failing people with lung conditions, with the majority of people with asthma and COPD in the UK not receiving basic care.

The situation has declined even further during the pandemic as attention has been concentrated on responding to the threat posed by Covid-19.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK in Northern Ireland, said: “We need to act now to transform respiratory care and save lives.

“We need all parties to support a lung health strategy in the Assembly election and take the radical action that we desperately need.

“The pandemic has brought it to people’s attention that lung conditions can and do kill and how terrifying it can be to struggle with breathlessness.

“We need the next Executive to prevent lung conditions in the first place by investing in smoking cessation and developing a new clean air strategy.”

Anouska Black, a 32-year-old mum from Craigavon who suffered a near fatal asthma attack in October 2020, said: “I was admitted onto the respiratory ward, where I spent five days on oxygen. One of my lungs almost collapsed and I was minutes away from death.

“I hope in the future there’s more action to prevent people getting lung conditions such as tackling air pollution. We shouldn’t wait until people get sick before we help them, there must be a better way.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said there are “no immediate plans” to develop a strategy but a taskforce has been set up to develop plans to support the recovery of respiratory services impacted by the pandemic.

“The group will agree a regional approach for those patients who are the longest waiters — those who are urgent but not red flag,” she said.