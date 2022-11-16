NI health crisis: Don’t shame families into becoming unpaid carers over bed blocking concerns, says advocacy group

Families must not be shamed into becoming unpaid carers for ill loved ones to help ease bed-blocking beleaguered hospitals, it has been warned.

Health trusts are asking the public to step up and provide care to members of their families as part of efforts to free up hospital beds.

It comes as emergency departments come under significant pressure, with the A&E at Antrim Area Hospital closing to all new patients for a period on Saturday night.

As hospitals work to address capacity issues, they are concentrating on discharging patients.

However, the process is being hindered because there are insufficient community care packages to meet demand.

This means a proportion of patients who are assessed as fit for discharge but who require extra support at home are unable to leave hospital.

As a result, families are being asked to provide care for any poorly loved ones as an interim measure.

However, health trusts have also admitted that they are unable to say how quickly care packages will be put in place.

Craig Harrison from Carers NI said the public should not have to make up for problems in the health system.

He added: “Everyone understands it’s important to free up hospital beds, but there must be a proper strategy and solution in place to do this.

“It isn’t acceptable for families to be shamed into taking on that responsibility, especially families who are already under significant pressure from caring for a loved one because the statutory agencies aren’t there.

“A lot of families are already caring for a loved one before they go into hospital, and [by the time they have been] discharged, their care requirements may have increased, which puts additional strain on carers.”

According to a recent Carers NI survey that was carried out before the current crisis, less than 40% of carers were involved in decisions relating to the discharge of their loved ones from hospital.

This included what care and treatment they needed once they were at home.

Less than a fifth of carers said they received sufficient services to protect the health and wellbeing of the patient, as well as their own health.

Only 13% of carers agreed or strongly agreed they were under no pressure to care and felt fully prepared and supported in their caring role.

Mr Harrison said he was concerned the crisis and efforts to free up hospital beds would result in additional strain on carers, with more people being forced into the role.

“No one is going to turn around and refuse to look after their mum, dad or whoever their loved one may be,” he said.

“There must be support in place, otherwise people come to harm, and this can result in the person who needed care returning to hospital quite quickly.”

Unison, which is currently balloting its members over strike action, echoed Care NI concerns and called on politicians to get back to work at Stormont.

It said: “The deeply worrying developments at trusts over the last weekend have thrown into sharp focus the reality for nursing and healthcare staff.

“Without an Executive and a health minister to make decisions, the crisis will continue and the mechanisms to move out of that crisis will remain unavailable.”