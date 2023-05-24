NI health system ‘beyond crisis’ as half a million on waiting lists, MPs told

122,000 people are currently waiting for surgical procedures, with a further 378,400 waiting for consultations

Over half a million people here are currently on a waiting list for medical treatment, the NI Affairs Committee has been told.

That equates to about 25% of the population, with the NI health system being described as “beyond crisis”.

Breaking down the figures for MPs, Professor Mark Taylor, NI director of the Royal College of Surgeons, revealed 122,000 people are currently waiting for surgical procedures, with a further 378,400 waiting for consultations. Some have been waiting up to eight years.

“The reality is that some doctors are seeing patients who will never get the treatment they need,” he said.

“The difficulty with the current budget, reducing money to address waiting lists, is only going to add to the burden. Children are waiting so long they are being transferred to the adult waiting lists before they’ve been seen.

“Every day doctors are being forced to make stressful decisions. A vascular surgeon must decide is it the person who needs the life-saving aneurysm operation or is it the person who needs their leg taken off. The moral distress is every single day in Northern Ireland health and social care.”

Dolores McCormick from the Royal College of Nursing said she was “not over-exaggerating that the health system is now beyond crisis”.

“We have fallen off the cliff edge,” she said. “The front, the back, the primary care are all under incredible pressure. It’s causing moral distress. Nurses are striving to deliver care. This is not what they want, but they are incapable of meeting the needs of patients. They are stretched and they are broken.

“There are currently 3,000 vacancies in nursing in Northern Ireland. On top of that, we now have 300 fewer training places announced last week. The culture of using agency staff and the rates they are paid to fill all the gaps in the workforce is absolutely scandalous.

“Reducing the use of agencies is not going to change overnight. The agency bill has ran out of control for 10 years. We need to pay our nurses fairly, work harder to retain them within the system and reduce the use of agencies. We need enough nurses into the system before we can address the agency bill.”

Dr Tom Black, NI chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said the health system simply cannot run effectively on the current level of funding.

“In England, a big deal is being made of tackling an 18-month waiting list, that’s 96 months here. In Northern Ireland, that is eight years. England has seven million waiting and that’s a crisis. In Northern Ireland, the equivalent number would be 20 million people,” he said.

Highlighting the crisis in GP surgeries, he added: “In June 2022, Northern Ireland had 20 GP surgeries in crisis and facing closure, 16 of them have now closed. Today there are a further 30 in crisis. Where will we be this time next year?

“It’s the areas of highest deprivation that suffer most. That’s where people are most in need of medical care and that’s where the most pressure is being felt.”

Dr Black said that the incentives for GPs to stay and work in Northern Ireland are not there.

“We lose junior doctors to Australia, where the pay and conditions are far superior. Now we also have competition from the Republic of Ireland, where GPs can find much more attractive offers.

“We need to attract more GPs to cope with the number of patients. In my own practice, patients used to come to 3.5 appointments every year. Now that’s seven appointments a year.

“We work a triage system where if a patient doesn’t need to come in, they don’t, but the pressure is immense. It’s not that GPs don’t want to see patients, they want to see the patients they need to.”

Asked about whether prescription charges would help bring extra finance into the health system, Dr Black said the BMA had consistently argued against that idea.

”When people in Northern Ireland were paying for prescriptions, as GPs we found that 98% of the prescriptions being written were exempt. Only 2% were being paid for. It would likely cost more to administer the system that it would bring in,” he said.

“It would also mean people choosing what medical assistance they needed. It would create inequalities of care between those who could afford and those who wouldn’t.

“There is a recognition that if Stormont was in place, we would be able to make decisions. The resurrection of the Assembly would help, absolutely.”

Ms McCormick agreed, adding that “a lot of strategies beginning to run have just been halted”.

“We have no one to go to, no one locally making decisions,” she said.

Professor Taylor said an increased focus on developing surgical hubs across Northern Ireland was one way of alleviating pressures.

“Every winter, when beds are at a premium, elective surgery is always the casualty. It is now winter all year round,” he said.

“We have an opportunity for hospitals that are so precious to their local communities to stay open under a different identity as surgical hubs, free from the pressure of accident and emergencies. We have seen it in Omagh and Lagan Valley, now in South West Acute and Daisy Hill. They were feeling vulnerable because the word ‘closure’ was always close by.”

Professor Taylor gave a straight answer on the amount of money needed to address waiting lists.

“£700m, possibly close to £1bn to eradicate waiting lists,” he revealed.

“There are some shoots of hope, but there is no doubt in order to transform and deal with the fire-fighting we need more resources and we need it to be concurrent. Over three to five years so we can plan to transform rather than fire-fight on a daily basis, but the fires continue to reignite.”