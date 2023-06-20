NI health trust overpayments result in seven fraud investigations over last 10 years

Just one investigation resulted in referral to the PSNI

NI trusts have spent more than £22m on overpayments over a four-year period

Seven healthcare staff members who were overpaid by their respective health trusts in Northern Ireland had their cases treated as fraud, the body responsible for pay has revealed.

The information has been revealed through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request from the office of a Northern Ireland MP to Health and Social Care’s Business Services Organisation (BSO).

The response said that overpayments were registered on the payroll system as a loan.

“Loans are issued to staff for other reasons other than an overpayment such as pension arrears owed as a result of a late pay award and advances of salary due to hardship,” said the response.

Investigations into potential fraud are undertaken by the BSO’s Counter Fraud Services (CFS) department.

The data revealed that two cases arose in both the Northern and Western Trust areas, with one each in the Southern and South Eastern Trusts. One more came from within the Public Health Agency, while the Belfast Trust recorded no fraud investigations over the time period.

At the time of the response, three of the investigations had reached a conclusion, with no referral being made to the PSNI in two of the cases.

While a referral to police was made in the third case, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) directed no prosecution.

Investigations into the remaining four cases are “still ongoing,” the response said.

Further requests for information to the Trusts from this newspaper were able to reveal some more detail regarding the ongoing cases.

The case involving the Public Health Agency was resolved by the individual repaying the money owed after being referred to the CFP (the BSO Counter Fraud and Probity directorate).

“The member of staff had already left the employment of PHA prior to the one potential fraud case being referred to CFS for investigation,” said the response.

It added that in relation to one case , “we would advise that this case was resolved by the individual paying back all monies owed in full”.

The Western Trust said neither of the two staff were placed on precautionary suspension while the CFS investigated. The response confirmed one case was still live.

“In relation to the first case, CFS determined fraud was not proven, and a Trust recovery process is underway to recoup the monies overpaid, with a repayment plan in place,” they said.

“In relation to the second case, the CFS investigation remains ongoing; meanwhile the employee has been informed of the overpayment figure to be repaid, and advised that a repayment plan will need to be arranged to recoup the monies overpaid.”

Both the Southern Trust or South Eastern Trust refused to release the requested information from their single cases, citing concerns over staff identification.

The initial HSC response also revealed that the budget for running the BSO’s counter-fraud service in 2021-22 was £1,356,000.

That marked the highest budget provision in the last 10 years, while the actual costs were recorded as £1,028,000 during the same period.

Actual expenditure peaked in 2019-20, when £1,232,000 of the £1,262,000 budget was spent.

The Department of Health said referrals were made to the Counter Fraud Service if they “deem it appropriate”.

“The Department cannot comment on individual cases referred to the BSO Counter Fraud Service,” said a spokesperson.

“All organisations within the HSC have a responsibility to consider the circumstances around overpayments.

“If the organisations deem it appropriate in accordance with their fraud response plans, case referrals will be made to the BSO Counter Fraud Service.”

It comes after this newspaper reported NI’s health trusts made more than £22m in overpayments to staff over the last four years. Data showed almost 18,000 overpayments were made between January 2019 and December 2022.

The figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request by the Belfast Telegraph.

The bulk of the 17,274 overpayments were made in 2022, when 5,129 erroneous payments were made. The Belfast (5,774) and Northern (3,345) Trusts had the highest number of overpayments within the four-year period.

Collectively, the trusts spent more than £22,453,000 on overpayments during the four years.

Only £13,811,774 has been recouped by the trusts during the same four-year period, accounting for around 62% of the money that has been paid out.

The figures mean an £8,641,735 overpayment of public money is still owed to the five NI health trusts.

The Southern Trust has been the most successful in recouping overpayments, getting back around 65% of the money owed, while the Belfast Trust was the least successful, claiming back 59% of its payout.