NI healthcare staff pay award set to be announced but doubts amount not enough to prevent strike

And money may not be available for Christmas

Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to announce within days that Northern Ireland healthcare workers will receive a 3% pay award.

However, doubts have been raised that the money will be paid to staff before Christmas due to delays in processing the award.

And concerns are mounting that the pay rise will not be enough to stop nurses from taking part in industrial action as their counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales have already rejected the award.

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland have grown increasingly frustrated at the failure by politicians to implement the 3% pay award that was recommended by the NHS pay review body in July.

The pay rise has already been awarded to health workers in the rest of the UK, meaning pay parity, which helped to bring an end to strike action by NHS staff in Northern Ireland in 2020, is no longer in place.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health has said approval has now been granted to pay the award but was unable to guarantee staff will receive the pay rise in time for Christmas.

She said: “The Department of Health is committed to delivering the 2021/22 pay award.

“The department met with a number of trade union representatives on Monday and a formal announcement is planned this week.

“It has always been the minister’s intention to make the payments as quickly as possible after the necessary financial approvals were received in the past few days.”

The development comes amid concerns of a nursing workforce crisis as it emerged eight ICU nurses have resigned from posts in the Belfast Trust in the past fortnight.

The impact of the resignations is unknown as the Belfast Trust has not said whether elective operations have been affected as a result, or how many nurses have been diverted from other roles to plug the gaps in critical care.

It has also been claimed other ICU nurses in the Belfast Trust are considering whether they will also quit their jobs.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned consistently of the need for action to address workforce shortages and called for a proper recruitment and retention strategy to be put in place.

In October, representatives from the RCN told the Stormont health committee that nurses who raised concerns about their ability to be redeployed to ICUs during the pandemic were told they could quit their jobs if they were unhappy.

Other nurses were threatened with disciplinary action when they told managers they didn’t feel qualified or competent to work in intensive care settings.

The committee was also told the lives of some nurses working in the community have been put at risk as a result of aggressive patients.

RCN representatives also described a lack of action to address the problem, with one health trust even asking for evidence of abuse against staff when the union asked what safety measures are in place to protect its members.

Meanwhile, qualified nurses recruited to bolster the nursing workforce are being expected to clean beds, wash lockers and run errands instead of concentrating on frontline nursing duties.

Speaking at the time, Rita Devlin, director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said: “Nurses are exhausted and fearful for the future, and we believe we are often treated with disrespect, pushed from pillar to post on the whim of some managers.

“RCN members reported being instructed to redeploy or face the consequences, whilst others were told if they didn’t like it, they knew where the door was.

“These same managers are now wondering why they can’t retain nursing staff.”

The RCN has already completed consultative ballots in England, Scotland and Wales, with members all rejected the pay award still to be made to members in Northern Ireland.

An indicative ballot is underway in England and Wales, while 90% of respondents to an indicative ballot in Scotland said they would be willing to take industrial action short of strike.

Six out of 10 members said they would be willing to withdraw their labour in strike action.

A statutory industrial action ballot is required before any industrial action could take place in Scotland.