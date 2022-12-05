NI healthcare workers from NIPSA and Unison to begin industrial action

Healthcare members from NIPSA and Unison are set to hold industrial action (Stock image)

Northern Ireland healthcare workers from unions NIPSA and Unison are set to begin industrial action over a dispute about pay.

Members from both unions will begin a temporary strike from Monday, while Unison members will also hold a one-day strike on 12th December.

NIPSA have said their members are taking action over staffing levels, travel reimbursement, and pay. While Unison has said their dispute is about pay.

During the action, their members will only work paid hours, not do unpaid work, not cover vacant posts from five days after they become vacant, not cover long-term sick lasting over four weeks and take all of their normal breaks.

Unison’s Head of Bargaining and Representation Anne Speed told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning “All the actions healthcare workers stretching above their contracted duties, will cease for this and next week.”

She said it’s “down to management” to inform patients of any disruptions to their health care caused by the industrial action, but added the group will “engage where there are any difficulties.”

Speaking to the programme, Ms Speed said Unison wants an “inflation-busting pay rise.”

Inflation in the UK is currently at 11%, however, Ms Speed refused to be drawn on the exact percentage Unison is seeking for its members in comparison to this figure.

“Industrial action only takes place when talks fail, and at the moment there are no talks. We’ve no government but we do have a Secretary of State” she said.

Ms Speed has previously said Unison members in Northern Ireland are “frustrated as they are now the lowest paid part of the UK NHS workforce.”

“We sent the legal notice required by law, but management have had a week to response and there are plenty of personnel within the health service to assess what the service is.”

Health workers in Northern Ireland have yet to receive a pay-rise for the 2022-23 financial year.

However, in July an independent pay review body recommended a raise of £1,400.

“The health staff don’t particularly want to be in this position, but here we are three years after our last dispute and having to stand out and speak for a decent pay rise, what’s been awarded is only half of inflation and healthcare workers are frustrated and fed up…they’re choosing to speak out now” she said.

Pádraig Mulholland from NIPSA said those who were taking the action were the "heroes who brought us through Covid and are now standing up for the health service.”

Last month, the Royal College of Nursing confirmed nursing staff in Northern Ireland will hold strike action due to “pay levels and patient safety concerns.”

The strike action is set to take place on Thursday 15th and Tuesday 20th December.