NI ‘least attractive’ part of the UK to work as a consultant, says leading doctor on waiting lists

It comes as the number of patients seeking private healthcare has soared.

A failure to plan effectively has left Northern Ireland as the ‘least attractive’ area of the UK in which to work as a consultant, a leading doctor has said.

Dr David Farren, Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) NI Consultants Committee, said consultants in Northern Ireland earned less and had worse working conditions than their counterparts in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

“There are 144 consultant posts across Northern Ireland waiting to be filled. We know that definition is jobs that are actually being advertised. The reality on the ground is much higher,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"There are probably in the region of 290-300 vacant consultant posts, and it is no wonder when we look at that, that there are long waiting lists for critical patients across NI that persist to this day.

"There has been a failure to plan properly. Every part of the health service is struggling to meet the demand and they do not have enough people to deliver this.

“We don’t have a functional Assembly, we don’t have a budget. We’ve had statements coming out from our Department of Health saying for example that unless there is new money put into the system, pay rises can’t even be paid to the staff.

"Our pay rise from last year still hasn’t been paid to the vast majority of hospital doctors or primary care either. We are sitting with Northern Ireland being the least attractive part of the UK to work.

"If you are a consultant in Northern Ireland, you will be earning less money, you will have worse working conditions than your colleagues in Scotland, England and Wales, and significantly worse conditions and less money than if you were working in the Republic of Ireland.”

Dr Farren said the soaring waiting list times in Northern Ireland were resulting in patients flocking to private healthcare.

"The figures are absolutely appalling. Northern Ireland has the worst waiting list statistics in the UK by a country mile, and we always have had,” he said.

"Nobody is sitting on a waiting list for the good of their health; they are not sitting there because there is nothing better to do, they are there because they need something done, they need specialist input.

"It will come eventually – hopefully it will speed up if we get appropriate levels of resourcing and political direction.

"People who can afford it, or afford to borrow the money are going privately. I love the NHS and I feel strongly that should not be the avenue that we need to take, but people are having to take that.

"It saddens me to my core. I’ve worked in the NHS for more than 20 years, and we need to be able to provide the highest quality service when a patient needs it that is free at the point of access.”

It comes after the Department of Health said they had allocated £92 million this year in an attempt to ease the pressures on Northern Ireland’s waiting lists.

"The gap between demand for care and health service capacity remains unacceptably wide,” said a spokesperson.

"As a result, far too many people are waiting too long for hospital appointments, diagnostic tests and treatments.

"The latest statistics show that, as a result of the hard work of many in the Health and Social Care system and extra investment in the Waiting List Initiative, the waiting lists have stabilised and in some areas reduced by modest amounts.

"A total of £92million has been allocated this year to Waiting List Initiative activity delivering about 330,000 assessments, tests and procedures over the course of 2022/23.

"The scale of the challenge means that, even with system improvements, there will be the need for extra investment if waiting times are to be reduced in a reasonable timeframe.

"The rate of progress will be heavily dependent on whether budgetary settlements for the forthcoming years allow this investment to continue.”