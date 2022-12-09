NI medical services over Christmas: All you need to know about GP surgeries, emergency care, dental and eye care ahead of festive period

The next few weeks across Christmas and the new year are likely to be some of the busiest in our hospitals and GP surgeries.

The Department of Health has encouraged everyone to look after themselves, both physically and mentally over the festive holiday.

They have also issued up to date guidance on the best avenues to seek appropriate medical care if you require it over the next few weeks when getting access to some services may be more difficult due to holiday closures.

Mild or minor illnesses

If you have a mild or minor illness, you can find information about a range of common illnesses using the nidirect symptom checker.

The Department said self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries. A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest.

Community pharmacies

A community pharmacist can offer advice and treatment for common conditions, recommend treatment and refer patients to other healthcare professionals as appropriate.

The Department encouraged people to remember to order any repeat prescriptions prior to your GP practice closing for the holidays.

GP opening hours

You can check your individual GP practice opening times on their website or find your local GP surgery here.

GP practices will offer additional same day urgent clinical triage consultations, remaining open at lunch time with no half day closures for the working week over the Christmas and new year holiday period.

GP practices will be closed on: Monday 26 December 2022, Tuesday 27 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023.

There is also an out of hours GP service when your GP surgery is closed. More information including opening times can be found here on this link.

Minor injuries units

A minor injuries unit can treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening, such as:

injuries to upper and lower limbs

broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds

bites - human, animal and insect

burns and scalds

abscesses and wound infections

minor head injuries

broken noses and nosebleeds

foreign bodies in the eyes and nose

Some minor injuries units are operating a phone first service and people are advised to check your local service at this link before you attend.

Emergency care

Emergency departments provide the highest level of emergency care for patients, especially those with sudden and acute illness or severe trauma. Some emergency departments are operating a phone first service. Check your local hospital to see if this service is offered.

For all emergencies that are life threatening, always call 999 immediately. This can include: Stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma.

Dental services

For out of hours urgent dental problems, patients should ring their own dental practice in the first instance. The practice will outline their out-of-hours arrangements or advise you to contact the emergency dental clinic directly.

If you are not registered with a dentist, you should contact a local dental practice. Further information on emergency dental services can be found here.

Emergency Dental Clinics (EDCs)

Patients can only normally only contact EDCs on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Over the Christmas and New Year holidays the EDCs will operate on the following dates:

Sat 24 December 2022

Sun 25 December 2022

Mon 26 December 2022

Tues 27 December 2022

Sat 31 December 2022

Sun 01 January 2023

Mon 02 January 2023

Telephone: 028 2566 3510 (Telephone lines are open from 8.00am to 12 noon).

Telephone calls will be directed to a dentist for triage and if deemed clinically necessary, advice or treatment at an EDC will be provided for the following dental conditions:

Dental swelling (spreading infection).

Trauma to teeth arising from an external force.

Uncontrolled bleeding following extraction.

Severe dental pain not controlled by over the counter medications.

Please note – as there is high demand for out-of-hours appointments patients may have to travel outside their area for treatment slots.

Patients should not attend any site without an arranged appointment.

Urgent eye care

If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period, you should contact your local optometrist in the first instance. If your optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, you should contact your nearest hospital emergency department.

Mental health emergency

For mental health emergencies, call Lifeline free, in confidence, 24/7 on 0808 808 8000.