NI mum's warning after shock cancer diagnosis

Co Down woman wants to raise awareness following discovery of lump

A young mother from Co Down is encouraging men and women to regularly examine their bodies after receiving a shock diagnosis of grade three breast cancer.

Gillian McCord (30) from Donaghcloney received the shock of her life in January after she discovered a lump while breastfeeding her baby son - despite her age and no notable history of the disease in her family.

Juggling the difficulties of the Covid-19 lockdown, along with looking after her two sons Dylan (3) and Riley (1), became an even bigger task as the then 29-year-old had to take on the daunting prospect of chemotherapy and surgery following her diagnosis.

Gillian is now recovering at home with her partner Robbie and their two boys after undergoing three rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

To increase awareness of checking your body and to raise money for Breast Cancer UK, Gillian's sister Kirstin and her fiance Jordan Wilson are walking one million steps this month.

The couple have already smashed their £2,000 target and are well on course to the one million mark as each of them are aiming to walk around 18,000 steps per day.

Looking back to when she discovered the lump in December, both Gillian and her GP believed it would disappear but five weeks later it had doubled in size.

After being referred to the breast clinic it was initially thought that Gillian's lump was a cyst but tests revealed that she had developed breast cancer which had spread to the lymph nodes in her armpit.

Gillian, who is a civil servant, said her diagnosis was the last thing she was expecting and had to wait another week for the full biopsy results.

"My breast surgeon told me it was a grade three tumour which is the fastest growing, and that's why it had already spread to my lymph nodes in such a short space of time," she said.

"It was kind of shocking and scary but she was confident that with the full course of treatment that I would recover from it."

Treatment began three weeks later and Gillian underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, which made her the sickest she has ever felt.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic her third and final round of chemotherapy in Craigavon Area Hospital's Mandeville Unit was called off as it was deemed too dangerous by her doctors.

However, Gillian was able to undergo surgery to remove the tumour and cancerous lymph nodes at Daisy Hill Hospital.

"I had a full mastectomy and 23 lymph nodes removed from my arm pit," she said. "I was in and out the same day because of Covid.

"The surgery really wasn't anywhere near as bad as I was expecting it to be. The chemotherapy was way worse.

"It must have been another seven weeks before I had my third round of chemotherapy and that finished on July 8.

"I had to wait another three weeks before the radiotherapy started and I had 15 sessions to go through."

Praising the NHS staff who helped her throughout her treatment Gillian said she couldn't thank them enough as they "would have bent over backwards".

Gillian is now hoping her story will encourage others to check themselves as there was no history of cancer in her family.

Her diagnosis was "completely out of the blue".

"I never expected in a million years to be having breast cancer when you've just had a baby and just about to turn 30," she continued. "The fact I got it and got it so young, and even though I had breastfed both of my boys which is supposed to help prevent breast cancer, the odds were very slim for me to get it.

"I was the sort of person who wouldn't have checked but it was just because I was breastfeeding Riley that I noticed anything."

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/million-in-a-month