NI nurse struck off over £31k wages error ‘never thought she was being dishonest’

Former student midwife ‘only started making repayments after the police became involved’

Laura Hillan withdrew from her university course in 2017 (Picture posed)

A nurse who mistakenly received more than £31,000 in wages from the Northern Health Trust has been struck off for failing to tell her employer.

Laura Hillan, who continued to be paid for nearly two years after leaving her post as a student midwife, was found to have “breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession” at a Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness to practise hearing.

Ms Hillan, who became a registered nurse in 2013, said she did not realise she was doing anything dishonest and had always intended to repay the money.

But the panel barred her for misconduct, saying she had a “moral and legal obligation” to inform the trust of the overpayment once she noticed it.

The panel heard Ms Hillan was employed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust as a student midwife before she withdrew from her university course in February 2017.

She left her job in May 2017, but due to errors within the trust continued to be paid until February 2019.

During the time that the overpayments were being made, Ms Hillan also worked 14 ‘bank’ shifts for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

In March 2019, the Northern Trust wrote to Ms Hillan to inform her of the error and request the money be repaid.

She was out of the country at this time, with her sister contacting the trust to indicate Ms Hillan would like to discuss a repayment plan.

She returned to the UK in October 2019, and after communications with the trust, repayment was “facilitated by an officer in the PSNI” in April 2020.

Evidence presented in the final report from a senior accountant and fraud liaison officer said she had received £31,772.75 in overpayment.

“Unfortunately, Ms Hillan’s manager failed to complete the paperwork to remove her from the trust payroll system and she continued to received monthly salary payments up to February 2019, when the error was discovered,” the report said.

“When this was discovered, a letter was issued to her on March 22, 2019, informing her of the overpayment and asking her to contact the trust.

“Ms Hillan made no contact with the trust, so the case was referred to the counter-fraud [department], who carried out an investigation before passing it to the PSNI.”

Ms Hillan admitted her approach to repaying the money had been “extremely lax”.

“I honestly never thought I was being dishonest. I always knew the money had to be repaid and it was always my intention to do so,” she said.

“I moved overseas and became preoccupied with life abroad, which is where I was for the majority of payments.

“I know I should have acted sooner and was extremely lax in doing so. However, I attempted to repay the money as soon as I received correspondence from the [Northern Trust].”

The panel said it was “clear from Ms Hillan’s response” that she was aware of the money being deposited into her account.

It added there was no evidence she had actively tried to contact the trust to make repayments until the police became involved.

In its final decision, the fitness to practise panel indicated Ms Hillan’s actions amounted to misconduct which “breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession”.

While it considered she had “demonstrated some remorse”, the panel said there was a risk of repetition and found her fitness to practise was “currently impaired”.

Imposing a striking-off order, it said allowing Ms Hillan to continue to practise would undermine public confidence in the profession.

“[Her] actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register,” it added.

“The panel considered this order was necessary to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession.”

With the sanction not applied until the end of a 28-day appeal period, the panel imposed an interim suspension order.

It prevents Ms Hillan from practising for 18 months so any appeal can be completed.