NI nursing union slams ‘unacceptable’ pay award

Members of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland have slammed a pay award as “unacceptable”.

In a statement, the RCN said that a 3% pay award for those working in the HSC for 2021-22 was not good enough.

Following a ballot from members, over half of those eligible voted (51.75%) of which 92.2% said the pay award was unacceptable and 7.8% saying it was acceptable.

The RCN Board is now considering the next steps.

Fiona Devlin, Chair of the RCN Northern Ireland Board, said: “We would like to thank each and every member who took part in this important consultation on pay and made their voice heard.

“We are overwhelmed with the outstanding turnout for this ballot which reflects the strength of feeling in Northern Ireland about pay. Nursing staff deserve to be paid fairly and equitably for the safety-critical work that they do – and our members have made it clear that a 3% pay award is simply not good enough.”

RCN Director in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin, added: “RCN members who have participated in this ballot have given us a clear mandate to act on their behalf. Unsafe staffing levels have an adverse impact on patient care and paying nursing staff fairly is a key factor in retaining the experienced staff we have as well as attracting others into the profession.

“Our members have delivered a clear verdict on this pay award which sends a very clear message to our politicians that nursing staff deserve to be paid fairly. With thousands of vacancies in the HSC, and many more in the independent sector, pay will continue to be an issue for the foreseeable future.

“We have written to the Health Minister, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for Health and the leaders of all of the main political parties in Northern Ireland to share these important ballot results. We cannot afford to take our eyes off the need to transform and develop a health service that is fit to serve the people of Northern Ireland. A fairly paid workforce is crucial to ensuring this happens.”