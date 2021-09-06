NI woman calls for greater focus on migraine sufferers

Living with ‘unrelenting’ head pain is a daily challenge, says Bangor native

A Northern Ireland woman who has suffered with chronic migraines for 20 years has called for greater understanding about a condition that has come to control her life.

Kyndall McCallum (32) from Bangor described the daily challenges she faces in living with "unrelenting" head pain.

It comes as a recent report from leading UK charity, The Migraine Trust, accused Northern Ireland’s “broken healthcare system” of failing around 250,000 people here living with migraines.

This includes some patients currently waiting as long as 95 weeks to see a headache specialist, the longest wait time across the four UK regions.

Kyndall has been diagnosed with new daily persistent headaches, and said she waited over 10 years to gain a referral for specialist treatment and a recent six month wait to access medication.

“The pain is always there, it never really leaves," she said.

"Most of the day I'm just in my house, confined to bed in a dark room. On top of the pain there's all the other symptoms that come with it like nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.

"I get terrible visual auras as well where you'll see zig zags or bright lights in your field of vision which is quite scary."

With her migraine attacks starting when she was 12, Kyndall said the pain often starts at a lower level in the morning before becoming so intense by midday that she has to go to bed.

"That's every single day. It affects your sleep, just doing anything around the house like cooking, cleaning or even getting a shower," she said.

"I can't work, it just affects everything from my social life to friendships. Because it's invisible it's really hard for people to try and grasp it.

"Especially with work, trying to hold down a full time job is incredibly difficult. You have employers constantly telling you to cheer up or throwaway comments like 'Kyndall's got one of her headaches again'.

"You end up taking days off work because you can't physically get out of bed and then you've too much absence."

Kyndall said she has tried "literally everything" in terms of medical treatment, including undergoing surgery in London in 2018.

"I had a surgical procedure which involved an implant into the back of my head that delivered constant electrical impulses. But unfortunately it did not help at all."

She said enabling GPs to access specialist care more easily would be a major step forward for others.

"I think if they just knew the scale on which migraines can affect people, like with me it controls my life," she said.

"It's horrible, it just affects everything. I have severe depression due to the pain that I live with every day.

"It's really hard to get that across. On the outside I just look like a normal 32-year-old girl, but behind closed doors it's obviously a completely different story."

Kyndall has tried attending counselling sessions, but she said it can be challenging to identify coping mechanisms for a physical pain.

"There's been no traumatic event or something they can help me to turn into a positive.

"If I didn't have my family around me, I guess you just have to have hope that one day there will be a medication that will really help or they will find a reason why people get migraines in the first place."

In a message to Health Minister Robin Swann, she said: "I just think a lot more time and awareness is needed, starting with schools.

"I just remember putting my head down on the desk and teachers thinking I was just this rebellious teenager who didn't want to listen to them.

"So awareness in schools, colleges and workplaces would be a great start. And then for GPs to really be much more aware of it, not to just prescribe paracetamol or aspirin.

"There's also no follow up reviews, you're just put on medication within a 10 minute appointment and that's it."

Belfast GP Louise Rusk has a special interest in headaches and is a Trustee of the Migraine Trust.

“Migraine is the most common neurological reason for consulting with a GP,” she said.

“GPs manage the vast majority in primary care and really if this is done well, it's the best place for people affected by migraine to be treated so that help can be given in a timely manner. One-page headache diaries, such as the one on the Migraine Trust website, can be hugely helpful to both the GP and to the patient, especially now that the majority of consultations are by telephone.”

She said there is “definite interest” among GPs in Northern Ireland over migraines, with focused training and education from some of the GP federations.

“Unfortunately, as for many chronic conditions, patients experience long waits to see a specialist and this can have a detrimental effect on education, work and mental health.”

The Migraine Trust has now called for an urgent review of migraine healthcare in Northern Ireland.

It says the condition is “one of the most disabling conditions in the world” and affects one in seven people in the UK, equating to around 250,000 people in Northern Ireland alone.

For further information, visit migrainetrust.org